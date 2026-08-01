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The live Multibit price today is 0 USD.MUBI market cap is 152,109 USD. Track real-time MUBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Multibit price today is 0 USD.MUBI market cap is 152,109 USD. Track real-time MUBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Multibit Price (MUBI)

Unlisted

1 MUBI to USD Live Price:

$0.00015992
$0.00015992$0.00015992
-0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Multibit (MUBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:29:25 (UTC+8)

Multibit Price Today

The live Multibit (MUBI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUBI.

Multibit currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 152,109, with a circulating supply of 950.00M MUBI. During the last 24 hours, MUBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3697, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUBI moved +0.19% in the last hour and -13.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.20K.

Multibit (MUBI) Market Information

$ 152.11K
$ 152.11K$ 152.11K

$ 1.20K
$ 1.20K$ 1.20K

$ 160.12K
$ 160.12K$ 160.12K

950.00M
950.00M 950.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Multibit is $ 152.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.20K. The circulating supply of MUBI is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.12K.

Multibit Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.3697
$ 0.3697$ 0.3697

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.19%

-9.25%

-13.53%

-13.53%

Multibit (MUBI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Multibit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Multibit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Multibit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Multibit to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.25%
30 Days$ 0-19.86%
60 Days$ 0-71.50%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Multibit

Multibit (MUBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUBI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Multibit (MUBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Multibit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Multibit will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUBI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Multibit Price Prediction.

What is Multibit (MUBI)

MultiBit is the first-ever dual-sided bridge designed for easy cross-network transfers between BRC20 and ERC20 tokens. Through promoting unmatched liquidity for these tokens, MultiBit heightens cross-chain interoperability. Our mission is simple: to foster increased liquidity and accessibility for BRC and ERC tokens in a secure and user-friendly manner.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Multibit (MUBI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemBRC-20Ethereum Ecosystem

About Multibit

What is the current market price of MUBI?

It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -9.25% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Multibit have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, MUBI shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for MUBI?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of MUBI. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Multibit?

It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of MUBI on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated MUBI is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Multibit

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:29:25 (UTC+8)

Multibit (MUBI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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