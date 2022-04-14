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Top BRC-20 Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BRC-20 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002589
-0.23%
-1.16%
-8.40%
$ 1.06B
$ 34.85B
2
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2553
-0.39%
-1.74%
-4.98%
$ 126.85M
$ 344.44K
3
ORDI
ORDI
ORDI
$ 3.411
+0.69%
-0.68%
-2.63%
$ 70.73M
$ 20.40K
4
SATS
SATS
SATS
$ 0.000000010599
+4.17%
+2.17%
+4.15%
$ 22.27M
$ 6.89T
5
TurtSat
TurtSat
TURT
$ 0.00034349
+0.03%
-0.08%
+5.68%
$ 210.82K
$ 35.62K
6
Multibit
Multibit
MUBI
$ 0.00015926
+0.40%
-0.08%
-15.55%
$ 161.42K
$ 1.19K
7
Ordiswap
Ordiswap
ORDS
$ 0.00011754
0.00%
--
+0.81%
$ 117.48K
$ 4.79
8
SatoshiVM
SatoshiVM
SAVM
$ 0.00404254
+0.65%
+0.00%
+0.57%
$ 29.73K
$ 37.12
9
Rats
Rats
RATS
$ 0.00005323
+17.31%
+26.28%
+36.88%
--
$ 1.72B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BRC-20 tokens and why are they popular?
BRC-20 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.28B.
What is the best-performing BRC-20 token right now?
Among BRC-20 tokens tracked on MEXC, RATS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 26.28% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BRC-20 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 BRC-20 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BRC-20 tokens include PEPE, TRAC, ORDI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BRC-20 category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BRC-20 tokens is approximately $1.28B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BRC-20 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.