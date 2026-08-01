Intellex Price Today

The live Intellex (ITLX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ITLX.

Intellex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 283,855, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ITLX. During the last 24 hours, ITLX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00715794, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ITLX moved -- in the last hour and -3.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.04.

Intellex (ITLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.86K$ 283.86K $ 283.86K Volume (24H) $ 20.04$ 20.04 $ 20.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 283.86K$ 283.86K $ 283.86K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Intellex is $ 283.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.04. The circulating supply of ITLX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.86K.