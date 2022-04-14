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Top Near Protocol Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Near Protocol Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,780.78
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.41
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999237
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 182.99B
$ 32.72B
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00075
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
5
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0032
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
6
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.94
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
7
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.27
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
8
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,754.2
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
9
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.535
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
10
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.636
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
11
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.276
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
12
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.41
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
13
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.31
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
14
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.0133
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
15
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05924
-0.27%
+0.70%
-4.02%
$ 88.82M
$ 978.94K
16
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,934.9
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
17
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.194
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
18
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1598
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
19
Gemini Dollar
Gemini Dollar
GUSD
$ 0.998747
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 39.36M
$ 280.08K
20
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0003752
+0.19%
-2.41%
-3.96%
$ 31.96M
$ 162.23M
21
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.61
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.62%
$ 30.89M
$ 3.96M
22
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2759
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
23
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02177
-1.70%
-0.05%
-11.34%
$ 21.35M
$ 4.82M
24
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01035
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
25
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.101323
+0.01%
-0.00%
+3.42%
$ 11.08M
$ 278.33
26
$ 0.01484
+0.55%
-3.47%
-1.07%
$ 10.51M
$ 3.59M
27
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0.004272
-0.21%
-0.97%
-4.97%
$ 9.99M
$ 33.26M
28
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
NBTC
$ 64,596
+0.74%
+0.02%
+2.65%
$ 8.27M
$ 11.00M
29
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.10583
-0.19%
-1.00%
-2.47%
$ 7.36M
$ 547.95K
30
Gitcoin
Gitcoin
GTC
$ 0.08172
-0.06%
-2.59%
-1.15%
$ 7.14M
$ 718.98K
31
Alchemix
Alchemix
ALCX
$ 1.91
0.00%
-0.02%
-4.50%
$ 4.83M
$ 319.55K
32
RHEA
RHEA
RHEA
$ 0.011325
+0.07%
+2.69%
+2.37%
$ 4.42M
$ 4.79M
33
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.0003287
+0.23%
-0.01%
-6.75%
$ 4.40M
$ 560.79K
34
Ampleforth
Ampleforth
AMPL
$ 1.31
0.00%
+0.06%
+5.65%
$ 3.65M
$ 4.56K
35
Ref Finance
Ref Finance
REF
$ 0.03603168
+0.01%
--
-1.40%
$ 3.46M
$ 4.57
36
Ren
Ren
REN
$ 0.00312788
-0.92%
-0.05%
-4.84%
$ 3.13M
$ 207.60K
37
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999244
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.23%
$ 2.62M
$ 16.80M
38
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.42246
0.00%
--
+0.26%
$ 1.24M
$ 2.92
39
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.050248
+0.01%
--
-7.16%
$ 1.03M
$ 859.04
40
UWON
UWON
UWON
$ 0.060234
+0.01%
-0.01%
+4.23%
$ 602.37K
$ 14.28
41
NPRO
NPRO
NPRO
$ 0.207743
-0.03%
-0.03%
-6.09%
$ 374.44K
$ 488.26
42
Forgive Me Father
Forgive Me Father
$PURGE
$ 0.0004654
+0.01%
-0.02%
-1.03%
$ 372.31K
$ 64.09
43
Black Dragon
Black Dragon
BLACKDRAGON
$ 4.601E-9
0.00%
+1.70%
+8.46%
$ 357.02K
--
44
Intellex
Intellex
ITLX
$ 0.00028387
+0.01%
-0.02%
-4.71%
$ 283.87K
$ 20.04
45
Shitzu
Shitzu
SHITZU
$ 0.00083597
-0.31%
-0.01%
+1.72%
$ 256.00K
$ 162.11
46
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.215683
+0.36%
-0.01%
+2.12%
$ 177.18K
$ 15.65
47
Omnity Convertible Token
Omnity Convertible Token
OCT
$ 0.0016424
0.00%
--
+2.48%
$ 164.24K
$ 44.10
48
TruFin Staked NEAR
TruFin Staked NEAR
TRUNEAR
$ 1.83
0.00%
-0.02%
0.00%
$ 101.14K
$ 348.62
49
Aurigami
Aurigami
PLY
$ 1.569E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
+1.88%
$ 64.76K
--
50
NEKO
NEKO
NEKO
$ 3.54E-6
0.00%
-0.70%
0.00%
$ 35.44K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 53 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1914.63B.
What is the best-performing Near Protocol Ecosystem token right now?
Among Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, COMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.05% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 53 Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, USDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Near Protocol Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Near Protocol Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1914.63B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Near Protocol Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.