deployer Price Today

The live deployer (DEPLOYER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEPLOYER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEPLOYER.

deployer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,442.25, with a circulating supply of 502.74M DEPLOYER. During the last 24 hours, DEPLOYER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEPLOYER moved -0.28% in the last hour and -15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

deployer (DEPLOYER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.44K$ 11.44K $ 11.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.76K$ 22.76K $ 22.76K Circulation Supply 502.74M 502.74M 502.74M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of deployer is $ 11.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEPLOYER is 502.74M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.76K.