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Top Zora Creator Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zora Creator sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
kazonomics
kazonomics
KAZONOMICS
$ 0.00085491
-6.58%
+0.06%
+6.26%
$ 854.91K
$ 1.92K
2
jesse
jesse
JESSE
$ 0.00149026
+0.37%
-0.00%
-0.23%
$ 816.51K
$ 34.78K
3
balajis
balajis
BALAJIS
$ 0.00021572
-0.24%
--
-13.15%
$ 215.72K
$ 86.92
4
BaseShake
BaseShake
BASESHAKE
$ 0.00014034
+0.16%
-0.00%
+2.64%
$ 140.34K
$ 52.48
5
coinage
coinage
COINAGE
$ 9.729E-5
+0.97%
-6.30%
-3.06%
$ 97.29K
--
6
11am
11am
11AM
$ 7.191E-5
0.00%
-9.80%
0.00%
$ 38.67K
--
7
Meow on Zora
Meow on Zora
MEOW
$ 3.669E-5
0.00%
-44.10%
-44.21%
$ 36.06K
--
8
CC0 COMPANY
CC0 COMPANY
CC0COMPANY
$ 3.91E-5
+1.43%
-10.80%
+5.90%
$ 22.47K
--
9
alexanderelorenzo
alexanderelorenzo
ALEXANDERELORENZO
$ 2.763E-5
0.00%
+2.10%
-11.61%
$ 15.82K
--
10
deployer
deployer
DEPLOYER
$ 2.284E-5
+1.42%
-5.20%
-15.72%
$ 11.48K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zora Creator tokens and why are they popular?
Zora Creator tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.25M.
What is the best-performing Zora Creator token right now?
Among Zora Creator tokens tracked on MEXC, ALEXANDERELORENZO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zora Creator tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Zora Creator tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zora Creator tokens include KAZONOMICS, JESSE, BALAJIS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zora Creator category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Zora Creator tokens is approximately $2.25M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zora Creator sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.