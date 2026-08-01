CrypTok Price Today

The live CrypTok (CRYPTOK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPTOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRYPTOK.

CrypTok currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 67,403, with a circulating supply of 1.30B CRYPTOK. During the last 24 hours, CRYPTOK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRYPTOK moved +1.52% in the last hour and -26.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.40K$ 67.40K $ 67.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.40K$ 67.40K $ 67.40K Circulation Supply 1.30B 1.30B 1.30B Total Supply 1,300,499,785.88873 1,300,499,785.88873 1,300,499,785.88873

The current Market Cap of CrypTok is $ 67.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRYPTOK is 1.30B, with a total supply of 1300499785.88873. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.40K.