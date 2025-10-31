Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00116801 24H Low $ 0.00125085 24H High All Time High $ 0.00321117 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.32% Price Change (1D) -4.92% Price Change (7D) -1.36%

Craft Engine (CRAFT) real-time price is $0.00117649. Over the past 24 hours, CRAFT traded between a low of $ 0.00116801 and a high of $ 0.00125085, showing active market volatility. CRAFT's all-time high price is $ 0.00321117, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRAFT has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, -4.92% over 24 hours, and -1.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Craft Engine (CRAFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.92K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.45K Circulation Supply 74.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Craft Engine is $ 86.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRAFT is 74.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.45K.