Get Craft Engine price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much CRAFT will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Craft Engine % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Craft Engine Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Craft Engine could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001170 in 2025. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Craft Engine could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001228 in 2026. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of CRAFT is $ 0.001290 with a 10.25% growth rate. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of CRAFT is $ 0.001354 with a 15.76% growth rate. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRAFT in 2029 is $ 0.001422 along with 21.55% growth rate. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRAFT in 2030 is $ 0.001493 along with 27.63% growth rate. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Craft Engine could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002432. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Craft Engine could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003962. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.001170 0.00%

2026 $ 0.001228 5.00%

2027 $ 0.001290 10.25%

2028 $ 0.001354 15.76%

2029 $ 0.001422 21.55%

2030 $ 0.001493 27.63%

2031 $ 0.001568 34.01%

2032 $ 0.001646 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.001728 47.75%

2034 $ 0.001815 55.13%

2035 $ 0.001906 62.89%

2036 $ 0.002001 71.03%

2037 $ 0.002101 79.59%

2038 $ 0.002206 88.56%

2039 $ 0.002317 97.99%

2040 $ 0.002432 107.89% Show More Short Term Craft Engine Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.001170 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.001170 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.001171 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.001175 0.41% Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CRAFT on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.001170 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CRAFT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.001170 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for CRAFT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.001171 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CRAFT is $0.001175 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Craft Engine Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 86.65K$ 86.65K $ 86.65K Circulation Supply 74.00M 74.00M 74.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest CRAFT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, CRAFT has a circulating supply of 74.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 86.65K. View Live CRAFT Price

Craft Engine Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Craft Engine live price page, the current price of Craft Engine is 0.001170USD. The circulating supply of Craft Engine(CRAFT) is 74.00M CRAFT , giving it a market capitalization of $86,650 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -4.87% $ 0 $ 0.001230 $ 0.001142

7 Days -1.27% $ -0.000014 $ 0.001570 $ 0.001153

30 Days -26.30% $ -0.000307 $ 0.001570 $ 0.001153 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Craft Engine has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -4.87% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Craft Engine was trading at a high of $0.001570 and a low of $0.001153 . It had witnessed a price change of -1.27% . This recent trend showcases CRAFT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Craft Engine has experienced a -26.30% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000307 to its value. This indicates that CRAFT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Craft Engine (CRAFT) Price Prediction Module Works? The Craft Engine Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CRAFT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Craft Engine over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CRAFT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Craft Engine. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CRAFT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CRAFT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Craft Engine.

Why is CRAFT Price Prediction Important?

CRAFT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is CRAFT worth investing now? According to your predictions, CRAFT will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of CRAFT next month? According to the Craft Engine (CRAFT) price prediction tool, the forecasted CRAFT price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 CRAFT cost in 2026? The price of 1 Craft Engine (CRAFT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, CRAFT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of CRAFT in 2027? Craft Engine (CRAFT) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 CRAFT by 2027. What is the estimated price target of CRAFT in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Craft Engine (CRAFT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of CRAFT in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Craft Engine (CRAFT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 CRAFT cost in 2030? The price of 1 Craft Engine (CRAFT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, CRAFT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the CRAFT price prediction for 2040? Craft Engine (CRAFT) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 CRAFT by 2040.