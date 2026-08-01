Common Price Today

The live Common (COMMON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMMON.

Common currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 226,199, with a circulating supply of 3.04B COMMON. During the last 24 hours, COMMON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03666064, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMMON moved +0.03% in the last hour and +9.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Common (COMMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 226.20K$ 226.20K $ 226.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 743.41K$ 743.41K $ 743.41K Circulation Supply 3.04B 3.04B 3.04B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Common is $ 226.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMMON is 3.04B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 743.41K.