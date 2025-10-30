The live RHEA price today is 0.02173 USD. Track real-time RHEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RHEA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live RHEA price today is 0.02173 USD. Track real-time RHEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RHEA price trend easily at MEXC now.

RHEA Price(RHEA)

1 RHEA to USD Live Price:

$0.02181
+2.49%1D
USD
RHEA (RHEA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:21 (UTC+8)

RHEA (RHEA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02089
24H Low
$ 0.02307
24H High

$ 0.02089
$ 0.02307
$ 0.11587934887394663
$ 0.020352346204807015
-0.65%

+2.49%

-7.10%

-7.10%

RHEA (RHEA) real-time price is $ 0.02173. Over the past 24 hours, RHEA traded between a low of $ 0.02089 and a high of $ 0.02307, showing active market volatility. RHEA's all-time high price is $ 0.11587934887394663, while its all-time low price is $ 0.020352346204807015.

In terms of short-term performance, RHEA has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, +2.49% over 24 hours, and -7.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RHEA (RHEA) Market Information

No.1514

$ 4.35M
$ 122.55K
$ 21.73M
200.00M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
20.00%

NEAR

The current Market Cap of RHEA is $ 4.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 122.55K. The circulating supply of RHEA is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.73M.

RHEA (RHEA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of RHEA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005299+2.49%
30 Days$ -0.01106-33.73%
60 Days$ -0.03505-61.73%
90 Days$ -0.04343-66.66%
RHEA Price Change Today

Today, RHEA recorded a change of $ +0.0005299 (+2.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RHEA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01106 (-33.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RHEA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RHEA saw a change of $ -0.03505 (-61.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RHEA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04343 (-66.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RHEA (RHEA)?

Check out the RHEA Price History page now.

What is RHEA (RHEA)

Rhea Finance is the backbone of Near DeFi and a chain abstracted liquidity platform for Bitcoin, NEAR, and other top assets. Rhea, formed from the merger of Ref Finance (NEAR’s largest DEX) and Burrow Finance (NEAR’s leading money market), is a unified DeFi protocol, securing over $250M TVL, where users can swap, lend, borrow, and earn—all in one place. As the backbone of NEAR DeFi, Rhea also plays a key role in NEAR’s chain abstraction strategy.

RHEA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RHEA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RHEA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about RHEA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RHEA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

RHEA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will RHEA (RHEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your RHEA (RHEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for RHEA.

Check the RHEA price prediction now!

RHEA (RHEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RHEA (RHEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RHEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RHEA (RHEA)

Looking for how to buy RHEA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RHEA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RHEA to Local Currencies

571.82495
A$0.0330296
0.0162975
0.0186878
$0.02173
RM0.091266
0.9120081
¥3.34642
ARS$31.2212294
1.7436152
1.9270164
Rp362.1665218
1.2807662
￡E.1.025656
R$0.1169074
C$0.0302047
2.6567098
31.4470041
$84.8828125
R.0.375929
0.9124427
T.Sh.53.5220765
Bs4.75887
$20.46966
Rs6.1504592
11.527765
฿0.7049212
NT$0.6675456
د.إ0.0797491
Fr0.017384
HK$0.1686248
֏8.3191132
.د.م0.2012198
$0.4026569
ريال0.0814875
Br3.3414221
KSh2.8077333
د.أ0.01540657
0.0795318
лв0.0953947
kr0.2051312
лв0.0365064
Ft7.2943264
0.4569819
د.ك0.00664938
0.0706225
Bs0.1501543
0.036941
SM0.199916
0.0591056
Kz19.9175007
.د.ب0.00819221
$0.02173
kr0.1399412
L0.571499
0.9902361
$0.375929
kr0.2188211
$0.0378102
B/.0.02173
K0.0914833
ر.ق0.0790972
дин.2.1971203
soʻm261.8071687
L1.8172799
ƒ0.0388967
ƒ0.0388967
$0.04346
KM0.0365064
Fr64.08177
$0.0280317
$0.02173
$3.4744097
87.2689838
Fr9.19179
472.3912949
රු6.6148293
L0.3689754
Ar97.443839
P0.17384
0.332469
MK37.7256703
MT1.3887643
रु3.0826178
154.10916
Fr31.57369
$0.1788379
0.3013951
$0.8396472
$0.1901375
L0.375929
m0.0762723
د.ت0.06392966
$0.1471121
Sh75.70732
Fr12.29918
$0.058671
Fr12.29918
Fr2.23819
P0.291182
$0.0436773
$2.060004
Fr3.86794
$1.3952833
د.ج2.8242481
$0.0491098
Fr188.94235
Q0.1664518
$4.5487409
RHEA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RHEA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RHEA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RHEA

How much is RHEA (RHEA) worth today?
The live RHEA price in USD is 0.02173 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RHEA to USD price?
The current price of RHEA to USD is $ 0.02173. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of RHEA?
The market cap for RHEA is $ 4.35M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RHEA?
The circulating supply of RHEA is 200.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RHEA?
RHEA achieved an ATH price of 0.11587934887394663 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RHEA?
RHEA saw an ATL price of 0.020352346204807015 USD.
What is the trading volume of RHEA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RHEA is $ 122.55K USD.
Will RHEA go higher this year?
RHEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RHEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

