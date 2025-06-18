Codec Flow Price (CODEC)
The live price of Codec Flow (CODEC) today is 0.00215251 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.17M USD. CODEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Codec Flow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Codec Flow price change within the day is +6.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CODEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CODEC price information.
During today, the price change of Codec Flow to USD was $ +0.00013814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Codec Flow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Codec Flow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Codec Flow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013814
|+6.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Codec Flow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.87%
+6.86%
+21.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CodecFlow is an on-demand cloud desktop platform for AI agents, powered by MCP and TEE. It lets agents run tasks like automating legacy apps, trading, or managing online stores with full OS-level access. Developers can launch Windows, macOS, or Linux machines instantly via API. It supports secure data sharing, works with any AI model, and offers clean SDKs and a robust API for full control. CodecFlow also ensures safe execution through secure, isolated environments, making it ideal for complex and sensitive workflows.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Codec Flow (CODEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CODEC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CODEC to VND
₫56.64330065
|1 CODEC to AUD
A$0.0032933403
|1 CODEC to GBP
￡0.0015928574
|1 CODEC to EUR
€0.0018511586
|1 CODEC to USD
$0.00215251
|1 CODEC to MYR
RM0.0091481675
|1 CODEC to TRY
₺0.0850456701
|1 CODEC to JPY
¥0.3121354751
|1 CODEC to RUB
₽0.1690796605
|1 CODEC to INR
₹0.1858477134
|1 CODEC to IDR
Rp35.2870435344
|1 CODEC to KRW
₩2.9567307862
|1 CODEC to PHP
₱0.1226284947
|1 CODEC to EGP
￡E.0.1084004036
|1 CODEC to BRL
R$0.0118172799
|1 CODEC to CAD
C$0.0029274136
|1 CODEC to BDT
৳0.2631228224
|1 CODEC to NGN
₦3.3268979309
|1 CODEC to UAH
₴0.0893937403
|1 CODEC to VES
Bs0.21955602
|1 CODEC to PKR
Rs0.6097630328
|1 CODEC to KZT
₸1.1164423617
|1 CODEC to THB
฿0.0701287758
|1 CODEC to TWD
NT$0.0636281956
|1 CODEC to AED
د.إ0.0078997117
|1 CODEC to CHF
Fr0.0017435331
|1 CODEC to HKD
HK$0.0168756784
|1 CODEC to MAD
.د.م0.0196093661
|1 CODEC to MXN
$0.0408546398