Codec Flow (CODEC) Information CodecFlow is an on-demand cloud desktop platform for AI agents, powered by MCP and TEE. It lets agents run tasks like automating legacy apps, trading, or managing online stores with full OS-level access. Developers can launch Windows, macOS, or Linux machines instantly via API. It supports secure data sharing, works with any AI model, and offers clean SDKs and a robust API for full control. CodecFlow also ensures safe execution through secure, isolated environments, making it ideal for complex and sensitive workflows. Official Website: https://codecflow.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.codecflow.ai/ Buy CODEC Now!

Market Cap: $ 24.96M
Total Supply: $ 999.90M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.96M
All-Time High: $ 0.02742224
All-Time Low: $ 0.00136243
Current Price: $ 0.02478602

Codec Flow (CODEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Codec Flow (CODEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CODEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CODEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CODEC's tokenomics, explore CODEC token's live price!

