BloxAPI Price Today

The live BloxAPI (BLOXX) price today is $ 0, with a 10.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLOXX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLOXX.

BloxAPI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 105,387, with a circulating supply of 999.98M BLOXX. During the last 24 hours, BLOXX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0014018, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLOXX moved +14.68% in the last hour and -38.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.71K.

BloxAPI (BLOXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.39K$ 105.39K $ 105.39K Volume (24H) $ 38.71K$ 38.71K $ 38.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.39K$ 105.39K $ 105.39K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,980,015.959174 999,980,015.959174 999,980,015.959174

The current Market Cap of BloxAPI is $ 105.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.71K. The circulating supply of BLOXX is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999980015.959174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.39K.