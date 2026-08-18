BlockChip Price Today

The live BlockChip (BCP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BCP.

BlockChip currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 463,326, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BCP. During the last 24 hours, BCP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00113425, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BCP moved -- in the last hour and -0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 202.61.

BlockChip (BCP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 463.33K$ 463.33K $ 463.33K Volume (24H) $ 202.61$ 202.61 $ 202.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 463.33K$ 463.33K $ 463.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockChip is $ 463.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 202.61. The circulating supply of BCP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 463.33K.