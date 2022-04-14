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Top Gambling (GambleFi) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gambling (GambleFi) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Shuffle
Shuffle
SHFL
$ 0,288456
+0,18%
0,00%
-3,51%
$ 134,38M
$ 519,11K
2
Rollbit Coin
Rollbit Coin
RLB
$ 0,078221
+0,01%
+0,04%
+4,95%
$ 124,65M
$ 409,05K
3
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0,07498
+0,47%
+0,28%
+1,63%
$ 102,53M
$ 3,06M
4
G Coin
G Coin
GCOIN
$ 0,0022434
+0,18%
+7,88%
+38,46%
$ 55,92M
$ 124,75M
5
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0,00003021
+0,47%
+0,10%
-5,19%
$ 29,97M
$ 1,88B
6
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0,004838
-1,06%
+1,15%
+11,61%
$ 16,39M
$ 16,11M
7
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0,212401
+0,06%
+0,01%
+17,36%
$ 11,72M
$ 14,39K
8
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0,05985
-2,01%
+11,62%
+18,08%
$ 10,37M
$ 1,72M
9
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0,06129
+0,18%
-2,06%
-0,36%
$ 8,06M
$ 907,07K
10
LUMI Credits
LUMI Credits
LUMI
$ 0,04031108
0,00%
--
+0,30%
$ 5,16M
$ 171,43
11
Stoked
Stoked
STK
$ 0,050206
+0,70%
+0,01%
-2,06%
$ 5,02M
$ 1,43K
12
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0,02457
+0,46%
+7,76%
+14,44%
$ 4,27M
$ 4,31M
13
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0,2919
+1,28%
+8,10%
+4,73%
$ 4,05M
$ 251,47K
14
Solcasino Token
Solcasino Token
SCS
$ 0,00120057
+0,15%
+0,02%
-3,87%
$ 3,68M
$ 1,06K
15
SIX
SIX
SIX
$ 0,00406
0,00%
0,00%
-1,00%
$ 3,38M
$ 30,78M
16
WINR Protocol
WINR Protocol
WINR
$ 0,0035157
+0,01%
-0,03%
-16,30%
$ 3,12M
$ 9,82K
17
BFG Token
BFG Token
BFG
$ 0,00454595
+0,01%
-0,00%
0,00%
$ 3,11M
$ 643,31
18
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0,001775
+0,17%
+3,08%
-8,51%
$ 1,78M
$ 8,72M
19
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0,00387746
-0,27%
+0,03%
+24,11%
$ 1,50M
$ 23,63K
20
BETTER
BETTER
BETTER
$ 0,00200391
0,00%
--
-6,39%
$ 1,32M
$ 969,80
21
GOAT Network
GOAT Network
GOATED
$ 0,008316
+0,10%
+0,39%
+2,37%
$ 866,71K
$ 6,55M
22
EarnBet
EarnBet
EBET
$ 0,00019181
0,00%
--
-6,51%
$ 794,97K
$ 26,96
23
HILO
HILO
HILO
$ 0,00463798
+0,34%
-0,00%
+0,78%
$ 558,29K
$ 743,15
24
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0,000539
0,00%
+3,85%
-1,46%
$ 555,17K
$ 402,76K
25
Bag on Bonk
Bag on Bonk
BAG
$ 0,00046432
+0,27%
-0,05%
-25,65%
$ 464,20K
$ 1,28K
26
BlockChip
BlockChip
BCP
$ 0,00046333
0,00%
--
-0,65%
$ 463,33K
$ 202,61
27
JetTon Game
JetTon Game
JETTON
$ 0,02103
-0,10%
-1,82%
-4,28%
$ 422,16K
$ 3,18M
28
Knockout Games
Knockout Games
GG
$ 0,00039136
+0,35%
-0,00%
+0,85%
$ 391,36K
$ 20,02
29
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0,00121474
+0,01%
+0,04%
-1,28%
$ 378,70K
$ 1,40K
30
Solama
Solama
SOLAMA
$ 0,00052857
+0,96%
+0,02%
-2,58%
$ 356,92K
$ 5,08K
31
Lucky Block
Lucky Block
LBLOCK
$ 2,76E-6
-0,36%
+0,20%
+1,10%
$ 276,17K
--
32
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0,001636
+0,25%
+3,63%
+3,50%
$ 263,10K
$ 16,76M
33
DICE
DICE
$DICE
$ 0,00079495
+0,42%
+0,05%
+9,66%
$ 236,85K
$ 701,82
34
Polkamarkets
Polkamarkets
POLK
$ 0,00234673
+0,60%
+0,00%
+8,60%
$ 234,61K
$ 675,60
35
Ridotto
Ridotto
RDT
$ 0,00089433
0,00%
--
-61,95%
$ 229,43K
$ 2,34
36
Exeedme
Exeedme
XED
$ 0,00182433
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 182,43K
$ 1,17
37
Sports Bet
Sports Bet
SBET
$ 0,00018909
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 171,31K
$ 5,91K
38
MasterBOT
MasterBOT
$BOT
$ 0,00016825
+0,41%
-0,00%
-3,81%
$ 168,21K
$ 298,15
39
Bazed Games
Bazed Games
BAZED
$ 0,00215861
0,00%
--
-1,86%
$ 164,74K
$ 61,47
40
ROLLHUB
ROLLHUB
RHUB
$ 0,00015437
0,00%
--
+37,68%
$ 154,36K
$ 320,82
41
BoxBet
BoxBet
BXBT
$ 0,00132189
+0,18%
--
-1,03%
$ 126,13K
$ 42,49
42
Polyfactual
Polyfactual
POLYFACTS
$ 0,00011435
-0,50%
+0,06%
-15,00%
$ 114,40K
$ 1,44K
43
Blockchain Bets
Blockchain Bets
BCB
$ 0,00013017
0,00%
--
-0,01%
$ 114,25K
$ 10,53
44
Bag
Bag
BAG
$ 1,266E-5
0,00%
+0,20%
-1,40%
$ 74,47K
--
45
Decentral Games ICE
Decentral Games ICE
ICE
$ 0,00030528
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 68,90K
$ 1,52
46
HYPERSTITIONS
HYPERSTITIONS
HST
$ 0,00015031
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 64,62K
$ 122,73
47
Decentral Games
Decentral Games
DG
$ 6,436E-5
0,00%
+50,50%
+20,64%
$ 59,74K
--
48
Hyperbet by Virtuals
Hyperbet by Virtuals
HBET
$ 0,0001047
0,00%
--
+3,63%
$ 53,17K
$ 1,99
49
POWERBALL
POWERBALL
BALL
$ 5,322E-5
-0,17%
+1,60%
-9,40%
$ 52,13K
--
50
RIPS
RIPS
RIPS
$ 1,1E-6
0,00%
-4,80%
-9,84%
$ 48,18K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gambling (GambleFi) tokens and why are they popular?
Gambling (GambleFi) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 66 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $538.74M.
What is the best-performing Gambling (GambleFi) token right now?
Among Gambling (GambleFi) tokens tracked on MEXC, DG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 50.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gambling (GambleFi) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 66 Gambling (GambleFi) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gambling (GambleFi) tokens include SHFL, RLB, REAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gambling (GambleFi) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gambling (GambleFi) tokens is approximately $538.74M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gambling (GambleFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.