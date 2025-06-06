Black Devil Price (ANGLERFISH)
The live price of Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 163.93K USD. ANGLERFISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Black Devil Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Black Devil price change within the day is -11.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ANGLERFISH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANGLERFISH price information.
During today, the price change of Black Devil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Black Devil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Black Devil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Black Devil to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-55.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Black Devil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.21%
-11.79%
+0.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An anglerfish was spotted surfacing in Tenerife this week. This was reportedly the first time the six-inch deep-sea dweller had been observed so close to the surface. Unfortunately, the tiny "sea devil" didn't survive its ascent, but its brief appearance still left scientists in awe. A Community formed and made a tribute token. Different people with different skills have come together to make it what it is now.
