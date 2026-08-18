BasedAI Price Today

The live BasedAI (BASEDAI) price today is $ 0.01196006, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEDAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01196006 per BASEDAI.

BasedAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 426,608, with a circulating supply of 35.67M BASEDAI. During the last 24 hours, BASEDAI traded between $ 0.0118512 (low) and $ 0.01217949 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.00770439.

In short-term performance, BASEDAI moved +0.33% in the last hour and -10.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.96.

BasedAI (BASEDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 426.61K$ 426.61K $ 426.61K Volume (24H) $ 49.96$ 49.96 $ 49.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 426.61K$ 426.61K $ 426.61K Circulation Supply 35.67M 35.67M 35.67M Total Supply 35,669,420.0 35,669,420.0 35,669,420.0

The current Market Cap of BasedAI is $ 426.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.96. The circulating supply of BASEDAI is 35.67M, with a total supply of 35669420.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.61K.