What is the current trading price of Ampleforth Governance?

Ampleforth Governance (FORTH) is currently priced at £0.1221907414298160000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 0.26% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Ampleforth Governance's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Stablecoin Issuer,Governance sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FORTH?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Ampleforth Governance's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #2213 with a market capitalization of £1307185.23321896760000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FORTH?

With 10703546.447170038 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Ampleforth Governance's recent performance?

The price range between £0.11923876874758320000 and £0.13155290142177000000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Ampleforth Governance stack up against similar assets?

Against other Ethereum Ecosystem,Stablecoin Issuer,Governance tokens, FORTH continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.