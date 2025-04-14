What is Siacoin (SC)

Sia is the leading decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia leverages blockchain technology to create a data storage marketplace that is more robust and more affordable than traditional cloud storage providers. Founded in 2014, Sia currently represents one of the most advanced projects in the decentralized cloud storage market. It will be committed to solving the current and future large cloud storage needs, with a focus on security and privacy.

Siacoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Siacoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Siacoin price prediction page.

Siacoin Price History

Tracing SC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Siacoin price history page.

How to buy Siacoin (SC)

SC to Local Currencies

Siacoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Siacoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Siacoin What is the price of Siacoin (SC) today? The live price of Siacoin (SC) is 0.003038 USD . What is the market cap of Siacoin (SC)? The current market cap of Siacoin is $ 170.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SC by its real-time market price of 0.003038 USD . What is the circulating supply of Siacoin (SC)? The current circulating supply of Siacoin (SC) is 56.03B USD . What was the highest price of Siacoin (SC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Siacoin (SC) is 0.063778 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Siacoin (SC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Siacoin (SC) is $ 429.98K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

