Prosper Price Today

The live Prosper (PROSPER) price today is ￡ 0.02047, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROSPER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.02047 per PROSPER.

Prosper currently ranks #1883 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.05M, with a circulating supply of 51.39M PROSPER. During the last 24 hours, PROSPER traded between ￡ 0.02045 (low) and ￡ 0.02051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 6.8578601335, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.013101741324666621.

In short-term performance, PROSPER moved -0.05% in the last hour and -2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 54.49K.

Prosper (PROSPER) Market Information

Rank No.1883 Market Cap ￡ 1.05M￡ 1.05M ￡ 1.05M Volume (24H) ￡ 54.49K￡ 54.49K ￡ 54.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.05M￡ 2.05M ￡ 2.05M Circulation Supply 51.39M 51.39M 51.39M Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Prosper is ￡ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 54.49K. The circulating supply of PROSPER is 51.39M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.05M.