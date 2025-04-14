What is Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Arbitrum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arbitrum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arbitrum price prediction page.

Arbitrum Price History

Tracing ARB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arbitrum price history page.

How to buy Arbitrum (ARB)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arbitrum What is the price of Arbitrum (ARB) today? The live price of Arbitrum (ARB) is 0.3043 USD . What is the market cap of Arbitrum (ARB)? The current market cap of Arbitrum is $ 1.41B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARB by its real-time market price of 0.3043 USD . What is the circulating supply of Arbitrum (ARB)? The current circulating supply of Arbitrum (ARB) is 4.62B USD . What was the highest price of Arbitrum (ARB)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Arbitrum (ARB) is 10.0003 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Arbitrum (ARB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Arbitrum (ARB) is $ 8.09M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

