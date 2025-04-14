What is KuCoin Token (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of KuCoin, which was launched back in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. It was issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network.

KuCoin Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KuCoin Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KCS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KuCoin Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KuCoin Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KuCoin Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KuCoin Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KCS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KuCoin Token price prediction page.

KuCoin Token Price History

Tracing KCS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KCS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KuCoin Token price history page.

How to buy KuCoin Token (KCS)

Looking for how to buy KuCoin Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KuCoin Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KCS to Local Currencies

1 KCS to VND ₫ 265,797.1701 1 KCS to AUD A$ 16.378438 1 KCS to GBP ￡ 7.774575 1 KCS to EUR € 9.122168 1 KCS to USD $ 10.3661 1 KCS to MYR RM 45.714501 1 KCS to TRY ₺ 394.222783 1 KCS to JPY ¥ 1,483.596232 1 KCS to RUB ₽ 852.508064 1 KCS to INR ₹ 892.002905 1 KCS to IDR Rp 175,696.583815 1 KCS to KRW ₩ 14,745.466267 1 KCS to PHP ₱ 591.386005 1 KCS to EGP ￡E. 528.567439 1 KCS to BRL R$ 60.745346 1 KCS to CAD C$ 14.408879 1 KCS to BDT ৳ 1,259.377489 1 KCS to NGN ₦ 16,638.938093 1 KCS to UAH ₴ 427.912608 1 KCS to VES Bs 735.9931 1 KCS to PKR Rs 2,907.69105 1 KCS to KZT ₸ 5,368.188546 1 KCS to THB ฿ 348.197299 1 KCS to TWD NT$ 335.654318 1 KCS to AED د.إ 38.043587 1 KCS to CHF Fr 8.396541 1 KCS to HKD HK$ 80.337275 1 KCS to MAD .د.م 95.990086 1 KCS to MXN $ 208.35861

KuCoin Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KuCoin Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KuCoin Token What is the price of KuCoin Token (KCS) today? The live price of KuCoin Token (KCS) is 10.3661 USD . What is the market cap of KuCoin Token (KCS)? The current market cap of KuCoin Token is $ 1.30B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KCS by its real-time market price of 10.3661 USD . What is the circulating supply of KuCoin Token (KCS)? The current circulating supply of KuCoin Token (KCS) is 125.04M USD . What was the highest price of KuCoin Token (KCS)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of KuCoin Token (KCS) is 32.89 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KuCoin Token (KCS)? The 24-hour trading volume of KuCoin Token (KCS) is $ 38.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!