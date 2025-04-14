What is FUNToken (FUN)

Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.

FUNToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FUNToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FUNToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUNToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FUNToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUNToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUNToken price prediction page.

FUNToken Price History

Tracing FUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUNToken price history page.

How to buy FUNToken (FUN)

Looking for how to buy FUNToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUNToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUN to Local Currencies

1 FUN to VND ₫ 196.948521 1 FUN to AUD A$ 0.01213598 1 FUN to GBP ￡ 0.00576075 1 FUN to EUR € 0.00675928 1 FUN to USD $ 0.007681 1 FUN to MYR RM 0.03387321 1 FUN to TRY ₺ 0.29218524 1 FUN to JPY ¥ 1.10053368 1 FUN to RUB ₽ 0.63168544 1 FUN to INR ₹ 0.66087324 1 FUN to IDR Rp 128.01661546 1 FUN to KRW ₩ 10.92599207 1 FUN to PHP ₱ 0.43812424 1 FUN to EGP ￡E. 0.39165419 1 FUN to BRL R$ 0.04485704 1 FUN to CAD C$ 0.01059978 1 FUN to BDT ৳ 0.93316469 1 FUN to NGN ₦ 12.32900353 1 FUN to UAH ₴ 0.31707168 1 FUN to VES Bs 0.545351 1 FUN to PKR Rs 2.1545205 1 FUN to KZT ₸ 3.97768266 1 FUN to THB ฿ 0.25777436 1 FUN to TWD NT$ 0.24878759 1 FUN to AED د.إ 0.02818927 1 FUN to CHF Fr 0.00622161 1 FUN to HKD HK$ 0.05952775 1 FUN to MAD .د.م 0.07112606 1 FUN to MXN $ 0.15415767

FUNToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUNToken What is the price of FUNToken (FUN) today? The live price of FUNToken (FUN) is 0.007681 USD . What is the market cap of FUNToken (FUN)? The current market cap of FUNToken is $ 83.29M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FUN by its real-time market price of 0.007681 USD . What is the circulating supply of FUNToken (FUN)? The current circulating supply of FUNToken (FUN) is 10.84B USD . What was the highest price of FUNToken (FUN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of FUNToken (FUN) is 0.0133 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FUNToken (FUN)? The 24-hour trading volume of FUNToken (FUN) is $ 13.29M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!