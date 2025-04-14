ELF Logo

ELF Price(ELF)

USD

ELF (ELF) Live Price Chart

$0.2142
$0.2142$0.2142
-2.98%(1D)

ELF Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ELF (ELF) today is 0.2142 USD with a current market cap of $ 158.40M USD. ELF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ELF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 665.23K USD
- ELF price change within the day is -2.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 739.50M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ELF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ELF price information.

ELF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ELF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006579-2.98%
30 Days$ -0.037-14.73%
60 Days$ -0.0802-27.25%
90 Days$ -0.259-54.74%
ELF Price Change Today

Today, ELF recorded a change of $ -0.006579 (-2.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ELF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.037 (-14.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ELF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELF saw a change of $ -0.0802 (-27.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ELF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.259 (-54.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ELF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ELF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2097
$ 0.2097$ 0.2097

$ 0.2225
$ 0.2225$ 0.2225

$ 1.27074
$ 1.27074$ 1.27074

-0.61%

-2.98%

-8.54%

ELF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 158.40M
$ 158.40M$ 158.40M

$ 665.23K
$ 665.23K$ 665.23K

739.50M
739.50M 739.50M

What is ELF (ELF)

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

ELF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ELF investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ELF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ELF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ELF buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ELF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ELF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ELF price prediction page.

ELF Price History

Tracing ELF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ELF price history page.

How to buy ELF (ELF)

Looking for how to buy ELF? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ELF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELF to Local Currencies

1 ELF to VND
5,492.3022
1 ELF to AUD
A$0.338436
1 ELF to GBP
0.162792
1 ELF to EUR
0.188496
1 ELF to USD
$0.2142
1 ELF to MYR
RM0.944622
1 ELF to TRY
8.152452
1 ELF to JPY
¥30.797676
1 ELF to RUB
17.665074
1 ELF to INR
18.425484
1 ELF to IDR
Rp3,630.50793
1 ELF to KRW
305.1279
1 ELF to PHP
12.217968
1 ELF to EGP
￡E.10.919916
1 ELF to BRL
R$1.248786
1 ELF to CAD
C$0.295596
1 ELF to BDT
26.023158
1 ELF to NGN
343.818846
1 ELF to UAH
8.842176
1 ELF to VES
Bs15.2082
1 ELF to PKR
Rs60.0831
1 ELF to KZT
110.925612
1 ELF to THB
฿7.201404
1 ELF to TWD
NT$6.944364
1 ELF to AED
د.إ0.786114
1 ELF to CHF
Fr0.175644
1 ELF to HKD
HK$1.66005
1 ELF to MAD
.د.م1.983492
1 ELF to MXN
$4.292568

ELF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELF Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELF

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ELF
USD

1 ELF = 0.2142 USD

Trade

ELFUSDT
$0.2142
$0.2142$0.2142
-3.34%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee