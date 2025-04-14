DEAPcoin Logo

DEAPcoin (DEP) Live Price Chart

$0.000999
$0.000999
-0.71%(1D)

DEP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of DEAPcoin (DEP) today is 0.000999 USD with a current market cap of $ 28.70M USD. DEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEAPcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.63K USD
- DEAPcoin price change within the day is -0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.73B USD

DEP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DEAPcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000007144-0.71%
30 Days$ -0.0001866-15.74%
60 Days$ -0.0005495-35.49%
90 Days$ -0.0007242-42.03%
DEAPcoin Price Change Today

Today, DEP recorded a change of $ -0.000007144 (-0.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DEAPcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001866 (-15.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DEAPcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEP saw a change of $ -0.0005495 (-35.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DEAPcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0007242 (-42.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DEAPcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0009902
$ 0.0009902

$ 0.0010217
$ 0.0010217

$ 0.03312
$ 0.03312

-0.06%

-0.71%

+7.63%

DEP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 28.70M
$ 28.70M

$ 26.63K
$ 26.63K

28.73B
28.73B

What is DEAPcoin (DEP)

PlayMining is the leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi (Game-based Decentralized Finance) industry. Launching on May 26th, 2020 as the world’s first Play to Earn token economy, the service now has over 2 million players from 100 countries.

DEAPcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DEAPcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DEAPcoin price prediction page.

DEAPcoin Price History

Tracing DEP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DEAPcoin price history page.

How to buy DEAPcoin (DEP)

DEP to Local Currencies

1 DEP to VND
25.615359
1 DEP to AUD
A$0.00157842
1 DEP to GBP
0.00075924
1 DEP to EUR
0.00087912
1 DEP to USD
$0.000999
1 DEP to MYR
RM0.00440559
1 DEP to TRY
0.03802194
1 DEP to JPY
¥0.14340645
1 DEP to RUB
0.08234757
1 DEP to INR
0.08595396
1 DEP to IDR
Rp16.93220085
1 DEP to KRW
1.4230755
1 DEP to PHP
0.05697297
1 DEP to EGP
￡E.0.05093901
1 DEP to BRL
R$0.00583416
1 DEP to CAD
C$0.00137862
1 DEP to BDT
0.12136851
1 DEP to NGN
1.60610229
1 DEP to UAH
0.04123872
1 DEP to VES
Bs0.070929
1 DEP to PKR
Rs0.2802195
1 DEP to KZT
0.51734214
1 DEP to THB
฿0.03364632
1 DEP to TWD
NT$0.03241755
1 DEP to AED
د.إ0.00366633
1 DEP to CHF
Fr0.00081918
1 DEP to HKD
HK$0.00774225
1 DEP to MAD
.د.م0.00925074
1 DEP to MXN
$0.02011986

DEAPcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEAPcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DEAPcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEAPcoin

Disclaimer

