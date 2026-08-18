Data Network Price(DATA)
The live Data Network (DATA) price today is ￡ 0.1727, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1727 per DATA.
Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalisation at ￡ 61.54M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between ￡ 0.1711 (low) and ￡ 0.186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 10.87109886041585146, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.20103485608313595.
In short-term performance, DATA moved -0.18% in the last hour and -16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 139.25K.
No.167
STORY
The current Market Cap of Data Network is ￡ 61.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 139.25K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 177.86M.
-0.18%
-4.68%
-16.78%
-16.78%
Track the price changes of Data Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.006204
|-4.68%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0976
|-36.11%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.0227
|+15.13%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.0227
|+15.13%
Today, DATA recorded a change of ￡ -0.006204 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0976 (-36.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, DATA saw a change of ￡ +0.0227 (+15.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0227 (+15.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Data Network (DATA)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Data Network recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the DATA market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
DATA_USDT is trading at the 0.1744 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot point of 0.181. The S2 resistance level at 0.1757 acts as a near-term barrier. Currently, the price is situated within the lower range of the pivot system. The moving average cluster exhibits a bullish arrangement, while indicator signals show divergence from the current price action. The MACD continues to maintain a death cross pattern, and the RSI has registered oversold levels. A stratification phenomenon is evident in both the fast and slow moving averages. Short-term momentum is concentratedly releasing downward, and volatility is currently contracting. The first key reference level above lies at 0.1757, approximately 0.0013 away from the current price. Meanwhile, the central pivot point at 0.181 serves as a distant reference, located 0.0066 away from the current price. There is no immediate support level below; therefore, it is crucial to monitor the validity of the previous low.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Data Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
IP (Infinite Protocol) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services on the blockchain. It is designed to offer a range of DeFi solutions, including lending, borrowing, yield farming, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and its native token, IP, is used for governance and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Infinite Protocol's primary goal is to create a seamless, decentralized financial ecosystem where users can manage their digital assets in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner.
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DATA is the world's AI data network. Through a network of contributor apps, the Trace public audit layer, and the Poseidon processing network, it lets AI labs source real human data at scale, prove where it came from, and trust its quality. The result is data that frontier AI can build on, with a verifiable receipt for every record on auditable rails.
For a more in-depth understanding of Data Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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|On-chain Data
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|Industry Updates
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|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
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|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
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|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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