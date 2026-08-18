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The live Data Network price today is 0.1727 GBP.DATA market cap is 61,536,882.4521 GBP. Track real-time DATA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Data Network price today is 0.1727 GBP.DATA market cap is 61,536,882.4521 GBP. Track real-time DATA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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What is DATA

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DATA Tokenomics

DATA Price Forecast

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Data Network Price(DATA)

1 DATA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.126071
￡0.126071￡0.126071
-4.69%1D
GBP
Data Network (DATA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:03:55 (UTC+8)

Data Network Price Today

The live Data Network (DATA) price today is ￡ 0.1727, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1727 per DATA.

Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalisation at ￡ 61.54M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between ￡ 0.1711 (low) and ￡ 0.186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 10.87109886041585146, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.20103485608313595.

In short-term performance, DATA moved -0.18% in the last hour and -16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 139.25K.

Data Network (DATA) Market Information

No.167

￡ 61.54M
￡ 61.54M￡ 61.54M

￡ 139.25K
￡ 139.25K￡ 139.25K

￡ 177.86M
￡ 177.86M￡ 177.86M

356.32M
356.32M 356.32M

--
----

1,029,849,510
1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510

STORY

The current Market Cap of Data Network is ￡ 61.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 139.25K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 177.86M.

Data Network Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.1711
￡ 0.1711￡ 0.1711
24H Low
￡ 0.186
￡ 0.186￡ 0.186
24H High

￡ 0.1711
￡ 0.1711￡ 0.1711

￡ 0.186
￡ 0.186￡ 0.186

￡ 10.87109886041585146
￡ 10.87109886041585146￡ 10.87109886041585146

￡ 0.20103485608313595
￡ 0.20103485608313595￡ 0.20103485608313595

-0.18%

-4.68%

-16.78%

-16.78%

Data Network (DATA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Data Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.006204-4.68%
30 Days￡ -0.0976-36.11%
60 Days￡ +0.0227+15.13%
90 Days￡ +0.0227+15.13%
Data Network Price Change Today

Today, DATA recorded a change of ￡ -0.006204 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Data Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0976 (-36.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Data Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DATA saw a change of ￡ +0.0227 (+15.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Data Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0227 (+15.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Data Network (DATA)?

Check out the Data Network Price History page now.

Analysis for Data Network

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Data Network recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Data Network market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the DATA market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

DATA_USDT is trading at the 0.1744 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot point of 0.181. The S2 resistance level at 0.1757 acts as a near-term barrier. Currently, the price is situated within the lower range of the pivot system. The moving average cluster exhibits a bullish arrangement, while indicator signals show divergence from the current price action. The MACD continues to maintain a death cross pattern, and the RSI has registered oversold levels. A stratification phenomenon is evident in both the fast and slow moving averages. Short-term momentum is concentratedly releasing downward, and volatility is currently contracting. The first key reference level above lies at 0.1757, approximately 0.0013 away from the current price. Meanwhile, the central pivot point at 0.181 serves as a distant reference, located 0.0066 away from the current price. There is no immediate support level below; therefore, it is crucial to monitor the validity of the previous low.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Data Network's prices?

Story (IP) token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Platform adoption - Growth in IP registrations and creator usage drives demand
2. Partnership announcements - Collaborations with major IP holders or entertainment companies
3. Token utility - Actual usage for IP licensing, royalties, and governance functions
4. Market sentiment - Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence
5. Technology developments - Platform upgrades and new features
6. Regulatory clarity - IP law developments affecting blockchain-based intellectual property
7. Competition - Performance relative to other IP-focused blockchain projects

Why do people want to know Data Network's price today?

People want to know Story Protocol (IP) price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy, sell, or hold positions
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value changes
3. Market timing - Price movements help determine optimal entry/exit points
4. Profit/loss calculation - Current prices show unrealized gains or losses
5. Market sentiment analysis - Price trends indicate investor confidence in the protocol's future

Price Prediction for Data Network

Data Network (DATA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DATA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Data Network (DATA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Data Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Data Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DATA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Data Network Price Prediction.

About Data Network

IP (Infinite Protocol) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services on the blockchain. It is designed to offer a range of DeFi solutions, including lending, borrowing, yield farming, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and its native token, IP, is used for governance and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Infinite Protocol's primary goal is to create a seamless, decentralized financial ecosystem where users can manage their digital assets in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner.

How to buy & Invest Data Network in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Data Network? Buying DATA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Data Network. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Data Network (DATA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Data Network will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Data Network (DATA) Guide

What can you do with Data Network

Owning Data Network allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Data Network (DATA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Data Network (DATA)

DATA is the world's AI data network. Through a network of contributor apps, the Trace public audit layer, and the Poseidon processing network, it lets AI labs source real human data at scale, prove where it came from, and trust its quality. The result is data that frontier AI can build on, with a verifiable receipt for every record on auditable rails.

Data Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Data Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Data Network Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI ApplicationsAI FrameworkAnalytics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Data Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:03:55 (UTC+8)

Data Network (DATA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Data Network

DATA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DATA with leverage. Explore DATA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Data Network (DATA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Data Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DATA/USDT
￡0.125925
￡0.125925￡0.125925
-4.74%
780.26K (USDT)
DATA/USDC
￡0.125779
￡0.125779￡0.125779
-4.85%
319.44K (USDT)
DATA/ETH
￡0.0000661015
￡0.0000661015￡0.0000661015
-4.36%
60.30K (USDT)
DATA/BTC
￡0.00000195859
￡0.00000195859￡0.00000195859
-4.85%
100.83K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DATA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

DATA
DATA
GBP
GBP

1 DATA = 0.12607 GBP