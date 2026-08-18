Data Network Price Today

The live Data Network (DATA) price today is ￡ 0.1727, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1727 per DATA.

Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalisation at ￡ 61.54M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between ￡ 0.1711 (low) and ￡ 0.186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 10.87109886041585146, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.20103485608313595.

In short-term performance, DATA moved -0.18% in the last hour and -16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 139.25K.

Data Network (DATA) Market Information

Rank No.167 Market Cap ￡ 61.54M￡ 61.54M ￡ 61.54M Volume (24H) ￡ 139.25K￡ 139.25K ￡ 139.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 177.86M￡ 177.86M ￡ 177.86M Circulation Supply 356.32M 356.32M 356.32M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510 Public Blockchain STORY

The current Market Cap of Data Network is ￡ 61.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 139.25K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 177.86M.