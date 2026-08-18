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The live Magma Finance price today is 0.16251 GBP.MAGMA market cap is 30,876,900 GBP. Track real-time MAGMA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Magma Finance price today is 0.16251 GBP.MAGMA market cap is 30,876,900 GBP. Track real-time MAGMA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MAGMA Price Info

What is MAGMA

MAGMA Whitepaper

MAGMA Official Website

MAGMA Tokenomics

MAGMA Price Forecast

MAGMA History

MAGMA Buying Guide

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Magma Finance Logo

Magma Finance Price(MAGMA)

1 MAGMA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.1186323
￡0.1186323￡0.1186323
+1.63%1D
GBP
Magma Finance (MAGMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:52:01 (UTC+8)

Magma Finance Price Today

The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is ￡ 0.16251, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.16251 per MAGMA.

Magma Finance currently ranks #343 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.88M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between ￡ 0.1537 (low) and ￡ 0.16661 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.416486462553577469, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0508873829921256956.

In short-term performance, MAGMA moved +0.05% in the last hour and -14.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.08K.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Market Information

No.343

￡ 30.88M
￡ 30.88M￡ 30.88M

￡ 80.08K
￡ 80.08K￡ 80.08K

￡ 162.51M
￡ 162.51M￡ 162.51M

190.00M
190.00M 190.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

19.00%

SUI

The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is ￡ 30.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.08K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 162.51M.

Magma Finance Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.1537
￡ 0.1537￡ 0.1537
24H Low
￡ 0.16661
￡ 0.16661￡ 0.16661
24H High

￡ 0.1537
￡ 0.1537￡ 0.1537

￡ 0.16661
￡ 0.16661￡ 0.16661

￡ 0.416486462553577469
￡ 0.416486462553577469￡ 0.416486462553577469

￡ 0.0508873829921256956
￡ 0.0508873829921256956￡ 0.0508873829921256956

+0.05%

+1.63%

-14.95%

-14.95%

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Magma Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0019027+1.63%
30 Days￡ -0.15325-48.54%
60 Days￡ -0.24551-60.18%
90 Days￡ -0.08943-35.50%
Magma Finance Price Change Today

Today, MAGMA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0019027 (+1.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Magma Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.15325 (-48.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Magma Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAGMA saw a change of ￡ -0.24551 (-60.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Magma Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.08943 (-35.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Magma Finance (MAGMA)?

Check out the Magma Finance Price History page now.

Analysis for Magma Finance

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Magma Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Magma Finance market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the MAGMA market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

MAGMA_USDT is currently trading at 0.16466 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated below the central pivot level of 0.17316. The pivot system indicates that the current price is below the S2 support level at 0.16895, suggesting a low-level consolidation pattern in the market structure. The moving average and EMA groups both signal a buy opportunity, with short-term trend indicators showing consistent alignment. The MACD has formed a golden cross, signaling an initial recovery in momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. No significant divergence has been observed in the fast and slow indicators, volatility remains at normal levels, and the distribution of momentum appears relatively dispersed. On the upside, the immediate resistance level to watch is the S2 point at 0.16895, approximately 2.6% away from the current price. Further up, the central resistance level at 0.17316 serves as a key structural boundary. On the downside, there is no immediate support data available, so it will be necessary to monitor the validity of previous lows. Currently, the price is operating below a critical pivot point, with clear distance between the upper and lower price levels, leaving the market awaiting confirmation of a directional breakout.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Magma Finance's prices?

Several key factors influence MAGMA token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Protocol adoption and total value locked (TVL)
4. Token utility and staking rewards
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi protocols
7. Competition from similar finance platforms
8. Technical developments and protocol upgrades
9. Community engagement and social media buzz
10. Macroeconomic factors impacting crypto markets

Why do people want to know Magma Finance's price today?

People want to know MAGMA price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and risk management. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, while investors monitor their holdings' value and market trends.

Price Prediction for Magma Finance

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MAGMA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Magma Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Magma Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MAGMA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Magma Finance Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Magma Finance in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Magma Finance? Buying MAGMA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Magma Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Magma Finance (MAGMA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Magma Finance will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Magma Finance (MAGMA) Guide

What can you do with Magma Finance

Owning Magma Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Magma Finance (MAGMA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Magma Finance (MAGMA)

Magma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

Magma Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Magma Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Magma Finance Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Automated Market Maker (AMM)Binance Alpha SpotlightDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Magma Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:52:01 (UTC+8)

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Magma Finance

MAGMA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MAGMA with leverage. Explore MAGMA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Magma Finance (MAGMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Magma Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAGMA/USDT
￡0.1185593
￡0.1185593￡0.1185593
+1.51%
500.74K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MAGMA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

MAGMA
MAGMA
GBP
GBP

1 MAGMA = 0.1186323 GBP