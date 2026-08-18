Magma Finance Price Today

The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is ￡ 0.16251, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.16251 per MAGMA.

Magma Finance currently ranks #343 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.88M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between ￡ 0.1537 (low) and ￡ 0.16661 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.416486462553577469, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0508873829921256956.

In short-term performance, MAGMA moved +0.05% in the last hour and -14.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.08K.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Market Information

Rank No.343 Market Cap ￡ 30.88M￡ 30.88M ￡ 30.88M Volume (24H) ￡ 80.08K￡ 80.08K ￡ 80.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 162.51M￡ 162.51M ￡ 162.51M Circulation Supply 190.00M 190.00M 190.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.00% Public Blockchain SUI

The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is ￡ 30.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.08K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 162.51M.