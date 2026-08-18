Magma Finance Price(MAGMA)
The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is ￡ 0.16251, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.16251 per MAGMA.
Magma Finance currently ranks #343 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.88M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between ￡ 0.1537 (low) and ￡ 0.16661 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.416486462553577469, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0508873829921256956.
In short-term performance, MAGMA moved +0.05% in the last hour and -14.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.08K.
No.343
19.00%
SUI
The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is ￡ 30.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.08K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 162.51M.
+0.05%
+1.63%
-14.95%
-14.95%
Track the price changes of Magma Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0019027
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.15325
|-48.54%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.24551
|-60.18%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.08943
|-35.50%
Today, MAGMA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0019027 (+1.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.15325 (-48.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, MAGMA saw a change of ￡ -0.24551 (-60.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.08943 (-35.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Magma Finance (MAGMA)?
Check out the Magma Finance Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Magma Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the MAGMA market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
MAGMA_USDT is currently trading at 0.16466 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated below the central pivot level of 0.17316. The pivot system indicates that the current price is below the S2 support level at 0.16895, suggesting a low-level consolidation pattern in the market structure. The moving average and EMA groups both signal a buy opportunity, with short-term trend indicators showing consistent alignment. The MACD has formed a golden cross, signaling an initial recovery in momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. No significant divergence has been observed in the fast and slow indicators, volatility remains at normal levels, and the distribution of momentum appears relatively dispersed. On the upside, the immediate resistance level to watch is the S2 point at 0.16895, approximately 2.6% away from the current price. Further up, the central resistance level at 0.17316 serves as a key structural boundary. On the downside, there is no immediate support data available, so it will be necessary to monitor the validity of previous lows. Currently, the price is operating below a critical pivot point, with clear distance between the upper and lower price levels, leaving the market awaiting confirmation of a directional breakout.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Magma Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Magma Finance? Buying MAGMA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Magma Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Magma Finance (MAGMA) Buying journey.
Owning Magma Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Magma Finance (MAGMA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Magma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.
For a more in-depth understanding of Magma Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on MAGMA with leverage. Explore MAGMA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Magma Finance price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.