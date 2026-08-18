AS Roma Price Today

The live AS Roma (ASR) price today is ￡ 0.8271, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.8271 per ASR.

AS Roma currently ranks #993 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.15M, with a circulating supply of 8.64M ASR. During the last 24 hours, ASR traded between ￡ 0.8228 (low) and ￡ 0.8499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.4821944845, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.567326574980933993.

In short-term performance, ASR moved +0.19% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.34K.

AS Roma (ASR) Market Information

Rank No.993 Market Cap ￡ 7.15M￡ 7.15M ￡ 7.15M Volume (24H) ￡ 58.34K￡ 58.34K ￡ 58.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 8.27M￡ 8.27M ￡ 8.27M Circulation Supply 8.64M 8.64M 8.64M Max Supply 9,995,000 9,995,000 9,995,000 Total Supply 9,995,000 9,995,000 9,995,000 Circulation Rate 86.49% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of AS Roma is ￡ 7.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.34K. The circulating supply of ASR is 8.64M, with a total supply of 9995000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.27M.