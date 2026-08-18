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The live AS Roma price today is 0.8271 GBP.ASR market cap is 7,150,169.4957 GBP. Track real-time ASR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live AS Roma price today is 0.8271 GBP.ASR market cap is 7,150,169.4957 GBP. Track real-time ASR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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AS Roma Price(ASR)

1 ASR to GBP Live Price:

￡0.603856
￡0.603856￡0.603856
-1.92%1D
GBP
AS Roma (ASR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:53:01 (UTC+8)

AS Roma Price Today

The live AS Roma (ASR) price today is ￡ 0.8271, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.8271 per ASR.

AS Roma currently ranks #993 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.15M, with a circulating supply of 8.64M ASR. During the last 24 hours, ASR traded between ￡ 0.8228 (low) and ￡ 0.8499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.4821944845, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.567326574980933993.

In short-term performance, ASR moved +0.19% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.34K.

AS Roma (ASR) Market Information

No.993

￡ 7.15M
￡ 7.15M￡ 7.15M

￡ 58.34K
￡ 58.34K￡ 58.34K

￡ 8.27M
￡ 8.27M￡ 8.27M

8.64M
8.64M 8.64M

9,995,000
9,995,000 9,995,000

9,995,000
9,995,000 9,995,000

86.49%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of AS Roma is ￡ 7.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.34K. The circulating supply of ASR is 8.64M, with a total supply of 9995000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.27M.

AS Roma Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.8228
￡ 0.8228￡ 0.8228
24H Low
￡ 0.8499
￡ 0.8499￡ 0.8499
24H High

￡ 0.8228
￡ 0.8228￡ 0.8228

￡ 0.8499
￡ 0.8499￡ 0.8499

￡ 19.4821944845
￡ 19.4821944845￡ 19.4821944845

￡ 0.567326574980933993
￡ 0.567326574980933993￡ 0.567326574980933993

+0.19%

-1.92%

-4.64%

-4.64%

AS Roma (ASR) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of AS Roma for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.011821-1.92%
30 Days￡ -0.0423-4.87%
60 Days￡ -0.4133-33.32%
90 Days￡ -0.3029-26.81%
AS Roma Price Change Today

Today, ASR recorded a change of ￡ -0.011821 (-1.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AS Roma 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0423 (-4.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AS Roma 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASR saw a change of ￡ -0.4133 (-33.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AS Roma 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.3029 (-26.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AS Roma (ASR)?

Check out the AS Roma Price History page now.

Analysis for AS Roma

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate AS Roma recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

AS Roma market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ASR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJNeutralK ≈ D (±1%)No clear short-term direction, wait and see.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ASR_USDT is trading above the 0.8496 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe, currently at the 0.8507 level. The price remains within the S1-R1 pivot range. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern. The RSI reading is in the neutral zone, and a divergence between the fast and slow moving averages indicates weakening momentum. Volatility remains confined to a narrow trading range. The upper resistance level at R1, located at 0.8553, is 0.46% away from the current price. The lower support level at S1, at 0.8443, is 0.75% below the current price. Additionally, the distant R2 resistance level at 0.8606 serves as an upward reference, while the nearby S2 support level at 0.8386 acts as a downward boundary.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for AS Roma

AS Roma (ASR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASR in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AS Roma (ASR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AS Roma could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AS Roma will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ASR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AS Roma Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest AS Roma in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with AS Roma? Buying ASR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy AS Roma. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your AS Roma (ASR) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and AS Roma will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy AS Roma (ASR) Guide

What can you do with AS Roma

Owning AS Roma allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying AS Roma (ASR) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AS Roma (ASR)

The AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a utility token that gives AS Roma Football Club ("AS Roma") fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.

AS Roma Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AS Roma, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AS Roma Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance LaunchpoolChiliz Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AS Roma

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:53:01 (UTC+8)

AS Roma (ASR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about AS Roma

ASR USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASR with leverage. Explore ASR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade AS Roma (ASR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live AS Roma price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASR/USDT
￡0.605462
￡0.605462￡0.605462
-1.69%
69.69K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASR-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ASR
ASR
GBP
GBP

1 ASR = 0.603783 GBP