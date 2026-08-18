AS Roma Price(ASR)
The live AS Roma (ASR) price today is ￡ 0.8271, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.8271 per ASR.
AS Roma currently ranks #993 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.15M, with a circulating supply of 8.64M ASR. During the last 24 hours, ASR traded between ￡ 0.8228 (low) and ￡ 0.8499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.4821944845, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.567326574980933993.
In short-term performance, ASR moved +0.19% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.34K.
No.993
86.49%
CHZ
The current Market Cap of AS Roma is ￡ 7.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.34K. The circulating supply of ASR is 8.64M, with a total supply of 9995000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.27M.
+0.19%
-1.92%
-4.64%
-4.64%
Track the price changes of AS Roma for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.011821
|-1.92%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0423
|-4.87%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.4133
|-33.32%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.3029
|-26.81%
Today, ASR recorded a change of ￡ -0.011821 (-1.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0423 (-4.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ASR saw a change of ￡ -0.4133 (-33.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.3029 (-26.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AS Roma (ASR)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate AS Roma recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ASR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Neutral
|K ≈ D (±1%)
|No clear short-term direction, wait and see.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ASR_USDT is trading above the 0.8496 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe, currently at the 0.8507 level. The price remains within the S1-R1 pivot range. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern. The RSI reading is in the neutral zone, and a divergence between the fast and slow moving averages indicates weakening momentum. Volatility remains confined to a narrow trading range. The upper resistance level at R1, located at 0.8553, is 0.46% away from the current price. The lower support level at S1, at 0.8443, is 0.75% below the current price. Additionally, the distant R2 resistance level at 0.8606 serves as an upward reference, while the nearby S2 support level at 0.8386 acts as a downward boundary.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of AS Roma could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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The AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a utility token that gives AS Roma Football Club ("AS Roma") fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.
For a more in-depth understanding of AS Roma, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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