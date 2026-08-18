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The live aPriori price today is 0.19312 GBP.APR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time APR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live aPriori price today is 0.19312 GBP.APR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time APR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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APR Price Info

What is APR

APR Official Website

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APR Price Forecast

APR History

APR Buying Guide

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aPriori Price(APR)

1 APR to GBP Live Price:

￡0.1410141
￡0.1410141￡0.1410141
+4.85%1D
GBP
aPriori (APR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:46:00 (UTC+8)

aPriori Price Today

The live aPriori (APR) price today is ￡ 0.19312, with a 4.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current APR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.19312 per APR.

aPriori currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- APR. During the last 24 hours, APR traded between ￡ 0.17662 (low) and ￡ 0.19418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, APR moved +2.10% in the last hour and -3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 364.46K.

aPriori (APR) Market Information

--
----

￡ 364.46K
￡ 364.46K￡ 364.46K

￡ 193.12M
￡ 193.12M￡ 193.12M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 364.46K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 193.12M.

aPriori Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.17662
￡ 0.17662￡ 0.17662
24H Low
￡ 0.19418
￡ 0.19418￡ 0.19418
24H High

￡ 0.17662
￡ 0.17662￡ 0.17662

￡ 0.19418
￡ 0.19418￡ 0.19418

--
----

--
----

+2.10%

+4.85%

-3.11%

-3.11%

aPriori (APR) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of aPriori for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0065228+4.85%
30 Days￡ -0.02046-9.58%
60 Days￡ -0.0165-7.88%
90 Days￡ +0.01952+11.24%
aPriori Price Change Today

Today, APR recorded a change of ￡ +0.0065228 (+4.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

aPriori 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.02046 (-9.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

aPriori 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APR saw a change of ￡ -0.0165 (-7.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

aPriori 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01952 (+11.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of aPriori (APR)?

Check out the aPriori Price History page now.

Analysis for aPriori

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate aPriori recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

aPriori market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the APR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

APR_USDT is trading at 0.18131 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated between the S1 pivot point of 0.1785 and the central pivot point of 0.184. The price remains below the pivot, indicating a range-bound oscillation pattern. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The MACD has formed a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI is in a neutral zone, leaving the direction of momentum unclear. KDJ and StochRSI values suggest signs of a short-term overbought correction. Volatility remains low, and the narrowing Bollinger Bands signal an impending shift in market dynamics. Near-term support lies at 0.1785, approximately 1.5% away from the current price. Resistance above is found at the central pivot point of 0.184, also about 1.5% away. For longer-term reference, S2 stands at 0.1729, while R1 is positioned at 0.1896. Key price levels are densely clustered, creating symmetric space both above and below.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence aPriori's prices?

aPriori (APR) token prices are influenced by several key factors:

Market Demand & Supply: Trading volume, token circulation, and holder sentiment directly impact price movements.

Platform Adoption: Usage of aPriori's prediction market services and user base growth drive utility demand.

Technical Development: Protocol upgrades, new features, and roadmap progress affect investor confidence.

Market Conditions: Overall crypto market trends, Bitcoin correlation, and sector-specific movements influence APR.

Partnerships: Strategic alliances and integrations can boost visibility and adoption.

Tokenomics: Staking rewards, burning mechanisms, and emission schedules affect supply dynamics.

Why do people want to know aPriori's price today?

People want to know APR price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, timing market entry/exit points, assessing investment performance, and staying updated on market trends. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility and opportunities.

Price Prediction for aPriori

aPriori (APR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of APR in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
aPriori (APR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of aPriori could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price aPriori will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for APR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking aPriori Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest aPriori in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with aPriori? Buying APR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy aPriori. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your aPriori (APR) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and aPriori will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy aPriori (APR) Guide

What can you do with aPriori

Owning aPriori allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying aPriori (APR) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is aPriori (APR)

aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

aPriori Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of aPriori, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official aPriori Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemBinance Wallet IDODecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aPriori

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:46:00 (UTC+8)

aPriori (APR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about aPriori

APR USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on APR with leverage. Explore APR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade aPriori (APR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live aPriori price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
APR/USDT
￡0.1409411
￡0.1409411￡0.1409411
+4.74%
2.01M (USDT)

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

APR-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

APR
APR
GBP
GBP

1 APR = 0.1409776 GBP