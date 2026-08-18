aPriori Price Today

The live aPriori (APR) price today is ￡ 0.19312, with a 4.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current APR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.19312 per APR.

aPriori currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- APR. During the last 24 hours, APR traded between ￡ 0.17662 (low) and ￡ 0.19418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, APR moved +2.10% in the last hour and -3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 364.46K.

aPriori (APR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 364.46K￡ 364.46K ￡ 364.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 193.12M￡ 193.12M ￡ 193.12M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 364.46K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 193.12M.