aPriori Price(APR)
The live aPriori (APR) price today is ￡ 0.19312, with a 4.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current APR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.19312 per APR.
aPriori currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- APR. During the last 24 hours, APR traded between ￡ 0.17662 (low) and ￡ 0.19418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, APR moved +2.10% in the last hour and -3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 364.46K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 364.46K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 193.12M.
+2.10%
+4.85%
-3.11%
-3.11%
Track the price changes of aPriori for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0065228
|+4.85%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.02046
|-9.58%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0165
|-7.88%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.01952
|+11.24%
Today, APR recorded a change of ￡ +0.0065228 (+4.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.02046 (-9.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, APR saw a change of ￡ -0.0165 (-7.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01952 (+11.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of aPriori (APR)?
Check out the aPriori Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate aPriori recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the APR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
APR_USDT is trading at 0.18131 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated between the S1 pivot point of 0.1785 and the central pivot point of 0.184. The price remains below the pivot, indicating a range-bound oscillation pattern. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The MACD has formed a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI is in a neutral zone, leaving the direction of momentum unclear. KDJ and StochRSI values suggest signs of a short-term overbought correction. Volatility remains low, and the narrowing Bollinger Bands signal an impending shift in market dynamics. Near-term support lies at 0.1785, approximately 1.5% away from the current price. Resistance above is found at the central pivot point of 0.184, also about 1.5% away. For longer-term reference, S2 stands at 0.1729, while R1 is positioned at 0.1896. Key price levels are densely clustered, creating symmetric space both above and below.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of aPriori could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.
For a more in-depth understanding of aPriori, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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