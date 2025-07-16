In October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you canIn October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you can
Learn/MX Zone/Earning Event/October MX ...ents Report

October MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#MX
MX Token
MX$2.156+0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00675-2.48%
Quack AI
Q$0.014672-12.79%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014955-1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00401+1.10%

In October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you can also participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, refer to the article "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. October MX Zone Events Performance Data


In October 2024, MEXC held a total of 93 airdrop events, distributing rewards valued at over $5.64 million. These airdrops offered an annualized percentage yield (APY) as high as 37%.

According to MEXC platform data, the top five tokens in October's airdrop events each experienced growth exceeding 100%. Leading the gains, the NIM token surged by an impressive 2,747%, achieving the highest growth of the month. Meanwhile, ZND and GALAXIS followed with significant increases of 392% and 282%, respectively.

Top 5 Quality Tokens of October 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase Rate (Based on Data From Oct 31)
NIM
2024/10/18
2,747%
ZND
2024/10/24
392%
GALAXIS
2024/10/3
282%
MVT
2024/10/3
110%
OLAS
2024/10/30
105%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you hold 1,000 or more MX tokens, you can register to participate in both events.

Please note that the system will take three random snapshots every day. You must ensure that your spot account holds a minimum of 1,000 MX continuously for 24 hours, starting from the day before the event at 15:59 (UTC). If your MX holdings drop below 1,000 MX at any time during this 24-hour period, you will not be eligible to participate in the Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

To participate, visit the MEXC official website homepage, and under the [Spot] dropdown menu in the top navigation bar, you will find links to the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Purchase MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 1,000 MX tokens on MEXC to be eligible. To learn how to purchase MX tokens, refer to the guide "Buy MX in One Minute" and follow the provided steps.

In addition to participating in free airdrop events, holding MX tokens grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset your spot and USDT-M perpetual futures trading fees, enjoying a 20% discount. Moreover, if you have held at least 1,000 MX tokens in your spot account for the past 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% discount on trading fees.

MEXC attracts a large user base with its comprehensive token selection and fast listing speed. It is favored by users for its deep liquidity, smooth operations, security and stability, and instant customer service response. MEXC is committed to its "Users First" mantra, aiming to provide a safe and stable trading platform for its users.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus