Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin,Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin,
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/What Are Pr...on Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Oct 28, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
Core DAO
CORE$0.2043-1.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.05833-1.94%
Believe
BELIEVE$0.01103-11.61%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.821-0.72%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1596-2.02%


Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverage, and liquidation prices often discourage many beginners. To lower the entry barrier, MEXC has introduced Prediction Futures. This feature removes the complexity of traditional futures and brings trading back to its core principle: deciding whether the market will rise or fall.

*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT*

1. What Are Prediction Futures?


1.1 What Are Prediction Futures?


Prediction Futures allow traders to forecast whether the price of a cryptocurrency will move Up or Down within a set timeframe. Each Futures position represents a trader's prediction of the price direction. If the prediction is correct, the trader earns a payout. If the prediction is incorrect, the trader's loss is limited to the USDT amount placed on that Futures position.

1.2 Core Elements of Prediction Futures


  • Profit: The potential earnings from a Prediction Futures position.
  • Quantity: The USDT amount you invest, which also represents your maximum possible loss.
  • Up: Choosing Up means you believe the index price will be higher at settlement.
  • Down: Choosing Down means you believe the index price will be lower at settlement.
  • Settlement Amount = Principal + Profit
  • Profit = Invested Principal × Payout

2. How to Use Prediction Futures on MEXC


Log in to your MEXC account and go to the Prediction Futures trading page. Select the trading pair you want, such as BTCUSDT. Choose the expiration time unit (options include 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 1 day). Enter the Order Quantity, then select whether you expect the price to move Up or Down at expiry. Finally, click Confirm to submit your trade.



*BTN-Start Prediction Futures Trading&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/prediction-futures/BTC_USDT*

3. Prediction Futures FAQs


3.1 How is the payout for Prediction Futures calculated?


If your prediction is correct, you will receive a settlement amount at the expiry of the futures.
  • Settlement Amount = Principal + Profit
  • Profit = Invested Principal × Payout

If your prediction is incorrect, the futures will expire and you will not receive any settlement amount. The principal paid for that futures will be considered your loss and will be counted toward the daily loss limit.

If the result is neither higher nor lower than the entry price (that is, the index price at expiry is equal to the strike price), you will receive a settlement amount equal to the principal you invested. In this case, there is no profit or loss.

The settlement amount for each futures is based on the principal paid and the payout applicable at the time of submission.

Example: Suppose the current payout rate is 87%, and you invest 10 USDT to predict the future price of BTC:
  • If your prediction is correct, you will receive 18.7 USDT in total, which includes 8.7 USDT as profit.
  • If your prediction is incorrect, you will lose your 10 USDT principal.
  • If the result is a draw, you will get back your 10 USDT invested principal without any profit or loss.

Note: Profit = Invested Principal × Payout

3.2 How is the payout calculated?


The payout is internally calculated based on the asset's volatility and market risk at a given time and may fluctuate. The payout is determined at the time of the trade and remains fixed for that specific trade. You can view the current up and down payout values directly in the trading area.

As shown in the figure below, the current payout is 82%. If you invest 5 USDT in a prediction and your prediction is correct, you will receive a settlement amount of 9.1 USDT, of which 4.1 USDT is your profit.


3.3 Are there any trading limits?


  • Daily Loss Limit: Each trader has a maximum daily loss limit of 10,000 USDT, which includes potential losses from open orders. This limit is automatically enforced by the platform, and you cannot submit an order that would cause losses beyond the daily cap. For the purpose of the daily loss limit, the principal paid for any open Prediction Futures is counted as potential loss.
  • Open Prediction Futures Limit: You can maintain a maximum of 10 open Prediction Futures at any given time.
  • Daily Trade Limit: Unlimited.
  • Price Limit: Each individual Prediction Future is also subject to a price limit to reduce potential financial risk. The applicable price limit is displayed on the platform.

MEXC reserves the right to adjust the daily loss limit, unexpired Prediction Futures limit, and/or price limits at any time. Any changes will not affect existing open Prediction Futures and will not be announced separately.

3.4 Can I close a Prediction Futures order before it expires?


No. Prediction Futures cannot be closed before expiration. Once an order is submitted, the trade will remain open until it expires.

3.5 How is the settlement value determined?


The settlement value is automatically determined based on the price index of the underlying asset at the time the Prediction Future expires.

3.6 How are Prediction Futures settled?


All Prediction Futures are settled in USDT. If your prediction is correct, the USDT payout will be credited directly to your Futures Account. If your prediction is incorrect, the loss upon expiration will be the margin you paid for the Prediction Future, which will also count toward your daily loss limit (as described above).

3.7 Do Prediction Futures support API trading?


Prediction Futures currently do not support API trading.

4. Comparison Between MEXC Prediction Futures and Traditional Perpetual Futures


To better understand the role of MEXC Prediction Futures, we provide a full comparison with MEXC's traditional USDT-M Futures.
Item
MEXC Prediction Futures
MEXC Traditional Perpetual Futures
Trading Complexity
Very low, it only requires predicting direction
High, requires managing leverage, margin, and positions
Core Risk
Fixed, maximum loss limited to investment amount
Variable, subject to liquidation (margin call risk)
Leverage/Margin
No need to set leverage or margin
Trader must select leverage and margin mode
Holding Period
Fixed and very short (e.g., 60 seconds)
Flexible, can be held indefinitely (perpetual)
Profit Calculation
Fixed return, known in advance
Floating PNL, depends on price movement and leverage
Target Users
Beginners and traders seeking simplicity
Experienced professional traders

4.1 Scenario Analysis: When to Use MEXC Prediction Futures


  • Beginner-Friendly Entry Point: If you are interested in futures trading but find the complexity intimidating, Prediction Futures serve as an ideal first step. They allow you to experience the core aspect of trading, predicting market direction, within a clearly defined and controllable risk framework.
  • Quick Market Plays: When the market shows clear short-term momentum, such as around the release of major economic data, Prediction Futures allows for rapid speculation without the need to establish and manage a complex perpetual position.
  • Trading in Short Timeframes: With ultra-short holding periods, trades can be completed within fragmented periods of free time, offering high flexibility for users who cannot continuously monitor the market.

*BTN-Start Prediction Futures Trading&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/prediction-futures/BTC_USDT*

5. Risk Warning and Disclaimer


By using the MEXC Prediction Futures product, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to the Prediction Futures Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer.

Trading digital assets and related products such as Prediction Futures involves significant risk and may result in substantial losses to your positions. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and should consult an independent advisor if necessary. Past performance of digital assets and related products does not guarantee future results. Only invest amounts you are prepared to lose.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus