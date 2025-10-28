What Are Prediction Futures?





Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverage, and liquidation prices often discourage many beginners. To lower the entry barrier, MEXC has introduced Prediction Futures . This feature removes the complexity of traditional futures and brings trading back to its core principle: deciding whether the market will rise or fall.





Prediction Futures allow traders to forecast whether the price of a cryptocurrency will move Up or Down within a set timeframe. Each Futures position represents a trader's prediction of the price direction. If the prediction is correct, the trader earns a payout. If the prediction is incorrect, the trader's loss is limited to the USDT amount placed on that Futures position.









Profit: The potential earnings from a Prediction Futures position.

Quantity: The USDT amount you invest, which also represents your maximum possible loss.

Up: Choosing Up means you believe the index price will be higher at settlement.

Down: Choosing Down means you believe the index price will be lower at settlement.

Confirm to submit your trade. Log in to your MEXC account and go to the Prediction Futures trading page. Select the trading pair you want, such as BTCUSDT . Choose the expiration time unit (options include 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 1 day). Enter the Order Quantity, then select whether you expect the price to move Up or Down at expiry. Finally, clickto submit your trade.

























If your prediction is correct, you will receive a settlement amount at the expiry of the futures.

Settlement Amount = Principal + Profit

Profit = Invested Principal × Payout





If your prediction is incorrect, the futures will expire and you will not receive any settlement amount. The principal paid for that futures will be considered your loss and will be counted toward the daily loss limit.





If the result is neither higher nor lower than the entry price (that is, the index price at expiry is equal to the strike price), you will receive a settlement amount equal to the principal you invested. In this case, there is no profit or loss.





The settlement amount for each futures is based on the principal paid and the payout applicable at the time of submission.





Example: Suppose the current payout rate is 87%, and you invest 10 USDT to predict the future price of BTC:

If your prediction is correct, you will receive 18.7 USDT in total, which includes 8.7 USDT as profit.

If your prediction is incorrect, you will lose your 10 USDT principal.

If the result is a draw, you will get back your 10 USDT invested principal without any profit or loss.





The payout is internally calculated based on the asset's volatility and market risk at a given time and may fluctuate. The payout is determined at the time of the trade and remains fixed for that specific trade. You can view the current up and down payout values directly in the trading area.





As shown in the figure below, the current payout is 82%. If you invest 5 USDT in a prediction and your prediction is correct, you will receive a settlement amount of 9.1 USDT, of which 4.1 USDT is your profit.













Daily Loss Limit : Each trader has a maximum daily loss limit of 10,000 USDT, which includes potential losses from open orders. This limit is automatically enforced by the platform, and you cannot submit an order that would cause losses beyond the daily cap. For the purpose of the daily loss limit, the principal paid for any open Prediction Futures is counted as potential loss.

Open Prediction Futures Limit : You can maintain a maximum of 10 open Prediction Futures at any given time.

Daily Trade Limit: Unlimited.

Price Limit: Each individual Prediction Future is also subject to a price limit to reduce potential financial risk. The applicable price limit is displayed on the platform.





MEXC reserves the right to adjust the daily loss limit, unexpired Prediction Futures limit, and/or price limits at any time. Any changes will not affect existing open Prediction Futures and will not be announced separately.









No. Prediction Futures cannot be closed before expiration. Once an order is submitted, the trade will remain open until it expires.









The settlement value is automatically determined based on the price index of the underlying asset at the time the Prediction Future expires.









All Prediction Futures are settled in USDT. If your prediction is correct, the USDT payout will be credited directly to your Futures Account. If your prediction is incorrect, the loss upon expiration will be the margin you paid for the Prediction Future, which will also count toward your daily loss limit (as described above).









Prediction Futures currently do not support API trading.









To better understand the role of MEXC Prediction Futures, we provide a full comparison with MEXC's traditional USDT-M Futures

Item MEXC Prediction Futures MEXC Traditional Perpetual Futures Trading Complexity Very low, it only requires predicting direction High, requires managing leverage, margin, and positions Core Risk Fixed, maximum loss limited to investment amount Variable, subject to liquidation (margin call risk) Leverage/Margin No need to set leverage or margin Trader must select leverage and margin mode Holding Period Fixed and very short (e.g., 60 seconds) Flexible, can be held indefinitely (perpetual) Profit Calculation Fixed return, known in advance Floating PNL, depends on price movement and leverage Target Users Beginners and traders seeking simplicity Experienced professional traders









Beginner-Friendly Entry Point : If you are interested in futures trading but find the complexity intimidating, Prediction Futures serve as an ideal first step. They allow you to experience the core aspect of trading, predicting market direction, within a clearly defined and controllable risk framework.

Quick Market Plays : When the market shows clear short-term momentum, such as around the release of major economic data, Prediction Futures allows for rapid speculation without the need to establish and manage a complex perpetual position.

Trading in Short Timeframes: With ultra-short holding periods, trades can be completed within fragmented periods of free time, offering high flexibility for users who cannot continuously monitor the market.













By using the MEXC Prediction Futures product, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to the Prediction Futures Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer





Trading digital assets and related products such as Prediction Futures involves significant risk and may result in substantial losses to your positions. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and should consult an independent advisor if necessary. Past performance of digital assets and related products does not guarantee future results. Only invest amounts you are prepared to lose.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



