How to Verify My Residential Address on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Providing proof of address (POA) is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. After registering a MEXC account, you must upload a POA document to complete identity verification and ensure compliance with the laws and regulations of your country or region.

This guide explains how to verify your residential address and successfully upload the required proof of address document to complete the verification process.

1. What Is Proof of Address?


To complete KYC verification, you need to submit a proof of address (POA) document. Only after submitting the required document can we verify your valid residential address. The POA document is used to confirm your place of residence. During the KYC verification process, you must upload a proof of address document that includes your full name and residential address.

The document you upload must meet specific requirements to be accepted as valid proof of your address. It must be issued in your name and match the name of the MEXC account holder. The document must have been issued within the last three months and contain the following information:

  • Your full name
  • Your residential address
  • Issue date
  • Issuing authority
  • Issuing authority details (such as business entity identifier, contact information, or website)

2. What Documents Can Be Used as Proof of Address?


The document you provide must clearly display your full name, residential address, issue date, and the name of the issuing authority. The issue date must be within the last three months. Valid POA documents include, but are not limited to:

  • Bank statements
  • Bank-issued letters
  • Mortgage documents or passbooks
  • Personal, home, internet, or TV service bills
  • Water, electricity, or gas bills
  • Bills from other utility service providers
  • Government-issued letters or notices
  • Voter registration certificates
  • Tax assessment documents
  • Temporary registration forms, certificates, or vehicle registration documents
  • Rental bills issued by real estate agencies
  • Employer-issued address confirmation or property purchase contracts

3. What Documents Cannot Be Used as Proof of Address?


The following documents are not accepted as valid proof of address:
  • Transaction receipts (even if they display a shipping/billing address)
  • Medical bills

4. Important Guidelines for Uploading Documents


1) Ensure that your document qualifies as valid proof of address. If unsure, refer to the list above.

2) The issue date must not be older than three months. MEXC only accepts proof of address issued within the last three months.

3) The document must contain your full name, address, issue date, and issuing authority.

4) The document must be issued in your name. Make sure the name and address on the document match those submitted during your MEXC account sign-up.

5) Upload only uncropped, unedited original documents. You may submit a photo or scanned copy of a physical bill, or a PDF file of an e-bill. However, scanned copies or screenshots must not be blurry, reflective, or black and white. Ensure all four corners of the document are visible and that all content is clearly readable.

6) Ensure your document meets the required format and file size. Supported file formats are .PDF, .JPG, and .PNG. Other file formats are not accepted.

7) Please note that the review process for proof of address verification may take up to 24 hours to complete. You will automatically receive a notification once the review is complete. There is no need to contact customer support.

5. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)


5.1 Why is address verification required?


Address verification is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. It is used to confirm your residential address. During the verification process, you must provide your full name, residential address, and a valid proof of address document.

5.2 What is considered an invalid or incomplete address?


Ensure that you provide a complete residential address, including apartment/unit number, street name, and postal code.

5.3 Why can't I select my country/region for address verification?


You can check the list of countries currently supporting residential address verification on the product page.

5.4 What are the requirements for address verification?


The document must clearly display your full name, residential address, issue date, and the name of the issuing authority. The issue date must be within the last three months.

5.5 How can I update my proof of address?


If your address verification details change, please contact Customer Service.

