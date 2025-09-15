MEXC Deposit & Withdrawal Guide: Fees, Limits & KYC Requirements FAQ

Key Takeaways

Unverified MEXC accounts can withdraw up to 10 BTC daily, while Primary and Advanced KYC increase limits to 80 BTC and 200 BTC respectively.

Bitcoin deposits require 2 block confirmations, Ethereum needs 10 confirmations, and USDT on ERC-20 requires 96 network confirmations before crediting.

MEXC's pre-crediting system allows trading after initial confirmations but restricts withdrawals until full blockchain confirmation is complete.

Deposits below minimum thresholds will not be credited and cannot be recovered, making it essential to verify requirements before transferring.

Wrong network selection during deposits or withdrawals results in permanent fund loss that cannot be recovered through technical means.

MEXC generates withdrawal TxIDs within 1-60 minutes, with processing times dependent on blockchain network conditions and congestion levels.









Managing cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals on MEXC requires understanding the platform's verification levels, processing times, and security protocols. This comprehensive guide covers everything from basic deposit procedures to advanced troubleshooting, helping both new and experienced users navigate MEXC's systems efficiently. Whether you're dealing with unverified account limits or resolving transaction issues, these essential insights will streamline your trading experience.













Web:

On the MEXC website, go to the top-right navigation bar, and click Deposit → Deposit Crypto. Select the crypto you wish to deposit and the corresponding network, and copy the deposit address to the withdrawal platform. Copy the Memo/Tag (if required)to the withdrawal platform. Complete the withdrawal on the withdrawal platform and wait for the deposit to be credited.

App:

On the MEXC App, tap on Wallets at the bottom. Tap on Deposit → Deposit Crypto. Select the crypto you wish to deposit and the corresponding network, and copy the deposit address to the withdrawal platform. Copy the Memo/Tag Identifier(if required) to the withdrawal platform. Complete the withdrawal on the withdrawal platform and wait for the deposit to be credited.





Understanding Minimum Deposit Requirements

Every cryptocurrency on MEXC has specific minimum deposit amounts that must be met for successful crediting. Deposits below these minimum thresholds will not be captured by the system and cannot be recovered, making it crucial to verify these requirements before initiating any transfer. The platform maintains these minimums to ensure efficient processing and prevent dust transactions that could overwhelm the network infrastructure.





Network Selection Critical Considerations

Choosing the correct blockchain network represents one of the most critical aspects of successful deposits on MEXC. Each cryptocurrency may support multiple networks, with popular tokens like USDT available across TRC-20, ERC-20, BEP-20, and numerous other blockchain networks. The network you select for your deposit must exactly match the network used by the sending platform, as cross-network transfers will result in permanent loss of funds that cannot be recovered through any means.





Deposit Account Flexibility Features

MEXC offers users the flexibility to deposit directly into either their Spot Account or Futures Account during the deposit process. This feature becomes particularly valuable for active traders who frequently use both trading environments. For supported tokens like USDT, users can switch between deposit accounts by selecting their preferred destination during the deposit setup process. If a token cannot be credited to the Futures Account due to compatibility restrictions, the system automatically redirects the deposit to the Spot Account to ensure proper crediting.





Things to Note:

Some tokens require Memo/Tag information when making deposits or withdrawals to ensure the uniqueness of the deposit/withdrawal address. Incorrect Memo/Tag details will result in failed deposits or withdrawals. For more information about Memo/Tag, please refer to What are Memos/Tags? Certain tokens like LUNC will incur a fee charged by the official smart contract during deposits. Users can check the token consumption and deposit details on the blockchain using the TxID. The deposit network and withdrawal network address must be the same. Otherwise, the deposit will fail. The MEXC platform supports direct deposits to the Futures account for certain tokens, such as USDT. During the deposit process, switch the Deposit Account and choose to deposit into either the Spot or Futures account.





If your deposit has not been credited, please check and verify the following:





If the deposit channel is closed or under maintenance, the deposit will not be processed immediately. Please wait until the deposit channel reopens, and then verify the status of your deposit.





There are two deposit statuses that may indicate an uncredited deposit: Deposit Failed and Depositing.

Deposit Failed: Review the reason for failure.

Depositing: Wait for the deposit to complete. Note that deposits in this status cannot be canceled or returned once the transaction enters the blockchain network.

Note: If a forced deposit occurs or the deposit amount is below the platform's minimum requirement, the deposit will not be credited, even if the status shows "Depositing."





Deposits may fail due to two issues:

Insufficient Confirmations: The deposit information is correct, but the required on-chain confirmations are still pending. Please be patient—once there are sufficient confirmations, the deposit will be processed successfully.

Network Congestion: There are no issues with the deposit information; it is currently delayed due to network congestion. Please be patient, and the funds will be credited soon.





Understanding Block Confirmation Requirements

Different cryptocurrencies require varying numbers of block confirmations before deposits are credited to your MEXC account. Bitcoin deposits require a minimum of 2 blockchain confirmations for crediting, while Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens need 10 confirmations to complete the process. For USDT on the ERC-20 network specifically, the system requires 96 network confirmations before full crediting occurs, though partial functionality may be available earlier through the pre-crediting mechanism.





Advanced Troubleshooting for Persistent Issues

When standard verification steps fail to resolve deposit issues, several advanced factors may be contributing to the problem. Contract address mismatches occur when the token you deposited uses a different smart contract address than the one supported by MEXC, even if the token names appear identical. Network incompatibility issues arise when tokens are sent through blockchain networks that MEXC does not support for that specific cryptocurrency, resulting in deposits that never reach the platform's systems.





Pre-Crediting System Benefits

MEXC implements a sophisticated pre-crediting system that allows users to begin trading before their deposits receive full blockchain confirmation. During the first confirmation stage, when deposits receive sufficient initial confirmations, funds become available for spot and futures trading but remain restricted for withdrawals, transfers, and other account operations. This system significantly reduces waiting times for active traders while maintaining security protocols that prevent potential fraud or double-spending attacks.





Unsupported Token: While the token name may be the same, a different contract address will prevent the deposit from being credited successfully.

Unsupported Address/Network: The contract address of the deposited token does not match the address supported by MEXC, preventing the deposit from being credited successfully.





Currently, some tokens cannot be deposited via the smart contract on MEXC. In such cases, smart contract transfers will not be reflected in your MEXC account and will require manual processing.





If you have deposited a token that has been delisted from the MEXC platform, please contact customer service for assistance.

If your deposit is still not credited, please submit the Uncredited Deposit Return Application on the MEXC platform. We will review your case and notify you via email or platform notification within 1–2 days.





Returns for deposits made to the wrong address will be processed within 60 days. MEXC will expedite this process, and once the return is completed, users will be notified via email.





MEXC is committed to helping users recover funds due to operational errors. However, as this process involves considerable labor, time, and risk management costs, a processing fee may be applied.





After your return application is processed, MEXC will send an email containing the TxID. You can use this TxID to track the returned asset.





The deposit process involves two stages of confirmation counts on the blockchain:

First confirmation count: When the deposit transaction receives a sufficient number of confirmations on the blockchain network, the funds are pre-credited. Users can trade on MEXC but cannot perform certain operations such as making withdrawals, transfers, OTC withdrawals, gift issuance, or sub-account transfers.

Second confirmation count: When the deposit transaction receives additional confirmations on the blockchain network, the funds are officially credited. Users can then perform regular operations such as withdrawals and transfers.

This mechanism speeds up deposit processing, enabling users to trade more quickly while maintaining security. If pre-crediting information does not appear on the account's deposit page, it could be due to the deposit network not supporting pre-crediting or the account triggering risk restrictions.





Advantages of Pre-Crediting:

Enhanced Security: Prevents fraud such as double-spending and ensures that the cryptocurrency deposited by the user is genuine and valid.

Reduced Risk: Limits withdrawal risks by restricting withdrawals before full deposit processing.

Enhanced User Experience: Accelerates the deposit process by enabling trading after initial confirmations.





Your deposit is temporarily on hold because the cryptocurrency wallet is currently undergoing maintenance.

Deposits and withdrawals have been paused to ensure the security of your funds. Once maintenance is complete, deposit and withdrawal operations will resume. Please refer to our announcements for updates on the maintenance status and the specific resumption time.





A forced deposit occurs when users deposit tokens that are either not supported (delisted or not listed) or are prohibited from being deposited on the platform. When deposit channels are closed, assets deposited cannot be credited to the user's account.

To streamline the return process for such cases, MEXC has introduced the forced-deposit return feature. This feature allows forced-deposit assets to be returned directly to the original source address, enhancing the user experience and minimizing waiting and processing times. The estimated processing time for a forced-deposit return is 3–7 business days.

















Web:

Wallets → Withdraw. On the MEXC website , go to the top right corner of the navigation bar, and click Select the crypto you wish to withdraw, enter the withdrawal address, and select the corresponding network. Fill in the Memo/Tag, if required. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and wait for the withdrawal to be completed.

App：

Open the MEXC App and tap Wallets → Withdraw. Select the crypto you wish to withdraw and tap On-chain Withdrawal. Enter the withdrawal address and select the corresponding network. Fill in the Memo/Tag, if required. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and tap Confirm. Then, wait for the withdrawal to be completed.





Web:

Wallets → Withdraw. On the MEXC website , go to the top right corner of the navigation bar, and click Select the crypto you wish to withdraw and select MEXC User. Enter the recipient's Email/Mobile Number/MEXC UID. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and click Submit. Then, wait for the withdrawal to be completed.

App:

Open the MEXC App and tap on Wallets → Withdraw. Select the crypto you wish to withdraw and tap MEXC Transfer. Enter the recipient's Email/Mobile Number/MEXC UID. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and tap Submit. Then, wait for the withdrawal to be completed.





Understanding MEXC Withdrawal Limits by Verification Level

MEXC operates a tiered withdrawal system based on your account verification status, allowing users to choose their preferred level of privacy and functionality. Unverified accounts maintain complete anonymity while accessing a daily withdrawal limit equivalent to 10 BTC, calculated based on current Bitcoin market value regardless of the actual cryptocurrency being withdrawn. This limit provides substantial flexibility for most individual traders without requiring identity verification.

Primary KYC verification, which involves submitting government-issued identification documents, increases your daily withdrawal capacity to 80 BTC equivalent. Advanced KYC verification, requiring both identification documents and facial recognition verification, raises the limit to 200 BTC daily while providing access to additional platform features and promotional events. For institutional users and high-volume traders, specialized verification processes can unlock withdrawal limits up to 400 BTC daily, though this requires comprehensive business documentation and enhanced compliance procedures.





Withdrawal Fee Structure and Network Optimization

MEXC implements dynamic withdrawal fees that fluctuate based on current blockchain network conditions and congestion levels. These fees are paid directly to miners and validators who process transactions on their respective blockchain networks, with MEXC adjusting rates in real-time to ensure timely transaction processing. Different blockchain networks offer varying cost structures, with options like BNB Smart Chain typically providing lower fees compared to Ethereum mainnet for the same tokens.

Users can optimize their withdrawal costs by selecting appropriate networks based on their destination requirements and fee preferences. However, it remains absolutely critical to verify that your destination wallet or exchange supports the specific blockchain network you choose, as selecting an incompatible network will result in permanent loss of funds that cannot be recovered through any technical means.





If you notice that the withdrawal address is incorrect before receiving the confirmation SMS or email, you can cancel the transaction by navigating to the withdrawal history and selecting Cancel. After canceling, you can initiate a new withdrawal with the correct address.

Web:

Wallets → Funding History. On the MEXC website , go to the top right corner of the navigation bar, and click Under Withdrawal, find the withdrawal transaction and click** Cancel**.

App:

On the App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, then tap Transactions. Tap Deposits/Withdrawals → **Withdrawal. **Find the withdrawal transaction, and tap Cancel.





After a successful withdrawal, if your account is linked to an email address, you will receive a notification email. You can also check your notifications in the in-app messages. Here's how to view in-app messages:

Web: On the homepage, click the chat icon in the top right corner (top left for the Middle East region) to view in-app messages.

App: On the homepage, tap the chat icon in the top right corner (top left for the Middle East region) to view in-app messages.

If your withdrawal from MEXC to another platform has been confirmed on the blockchain but the funds haven't arrived, copy the withdrawal TxID and contact the receiving platform's customer service team for assistance. For instructions on how to find the TxID, please refer to the article How to Find TxIDs on MEXC





If assets withdrawn to another platform are returned to your MEXC wallet, you will need to manually deposit them back into your account. The specific steps are as follows:

Web:

User Support → Help Center → Uncredited Deposit Return Application. On the MEXC website , scroll down to Select Withdrawal from MEXC to another platform was returned and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the form.

App:

On the MEXC app, tap on **User Icon **→ Customer Service and Support → Help Center → Uncredited Deposit Return Application. Select Withdrawal from MEXC to another platform was returned and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the form.

The manual deposit will be processed within 1–3 business days. Please wait patiently after submitting the application, and note that the returned amount may differ from the original withdrawal amount due to fees deducted by the receiving platform.





If you notice that the memo information is incorrect before receiving the withdrawal confirmation SMS or email, you can go to withdrawal history and cancel the transaction. Then, initiate the withdrawal again using the correct address.

Web:

Wallets → Funding History. On the MEXC website , go to the navigation bar and select Under Withdrawal, find the withdrawal transaction and click Cancel.

App:

On the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, and tap Transactions. Tap Deposits/Withdrawals → Withdrawal, find the withdrawal transaction and tap cancel.

If you realize that you entered the wrong Memo information after receiving the withdrawal confirmation email or SMS, copy the TxID of the withdrawal and contact the receiving platform's customer service for assistance in recovering the assets.





If the withdrawal status shows "Processing", this is typically due to blockchain network congestion, which may cause some delays in the transaction. Please wait patiently.

If the withdrawal status shows "Completed" but the assets have not been credited after some time, please wait until the required number of confirmations on the blockchain network is met. You can also copy the TxID from MEXC and contact the customer service team on the receiving platform for further assistance.

If the withdrawal request has been pending for more than 1 hours without generating a TxID, please contact MEXC customer service immediately and provide a screenshot of the withdrawal request. We will assist you in processing your request.





Understanding Withdrawal Processing Timeframes

MEXC typically generates unique transaction IDs (TxIDs) within 1 to 60 minutes after withdrawal requests are submitted, depending on the specific cryptocurrency and current blockchain network conditions. Once a TxID is generated, it indicates that MEXC has successfully processed your withdrawal request and transmitted the transaction to the blockchain network for confirmation. The subsequent confirmation time depends entirely on network congestion, transaction fees, and the inherent characteristics of the chosen blockchain.

Blockchain confirmation requirements vary significantly across different networks, with Bitcoin requiring fewer confirmations than Ethereum-based tokens. Users can track their transaction progress by clicking the TxID link, which opens the corresponding blockchain explorer where real-time confirmation status is displayed. This transparency allows users to monitor their transactions independently and understand whether delays originate from MEXC's processing or blockchain network conditions.





Some mainnet tokens require activation in the wallet before a transfer can be completed; otherwise, the transfer will fail. When users withdraw tokens from MEXC, the system automatically checks if the token address is activated. If it is not activated, users will receive a notification during the withdrawal process. Users can also use a blockchain explorer to check if their token address is activated.











