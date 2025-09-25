How to Rearrange the Open Position Information Columns in Futures Trading

In Futures trading, once you have opened a position, it will appear under Open Position. The Open Positions list includes Trading Pair, Position, Avg Entry Price, Fair Price, Est. Liq Price, Margin Rate, Margin, Unrealized PNL, Realized PNL, Flash Close, TP/SL, Close Position, Reverse, and many other data fields and action buttons.









Because there is a large amount of information, some fields may not be fully displayed, and you will need to swipe left or right to view them. To meet different user preferences, MEXC has launched the sorting feature for open positions, allowing you to customize the display order of these fields according to your own usage habits.





If you have many open positions, you can also sort them using different filters such as Position, Avg Entry Price, Fair Price, Est. Liq Price, Margin Rate, Margin, Unrealized PNL, and Realized PNL. This makes it easier to compare the details of different pairs.





By flexibly adjusting the information order, traders can place the most important data in prominent positions according to their trading habits and focus areas. For example, traders who closely monitor Unrealized PNL can move this field to the front, allowing them to access key profit and loss data immediately when opening the Positions page and make timely decisions.









When holding multiple positions, adjusting the information order helps traders conduct a comprehensive and systematic comparison. For instance, by sorting positions based on Unrealized PNL from highest to lowest, traders can quickly identify the best- and worst-performing positions and adjust their position allocation accordingly, optimizing portfolios and maximizing returns.









The ability to customize the information order in Open Positions allows traders to arrange data according to their own preferences and unique trading requirements.













1) Freeze the First Column





This feature works similarly to the freeze pane function in Excel. Next to Trading Pair under Open Positions, there is a 📌 pin button. Once clicked, the Trading Pair column will be frozen.





When you swipe left or right across the window, the Trading Pair column will remain fixed and will not move.









2) Custom Reordering





When you want to perform actions on your Open Positions such as Reverse or Close Position, the Web interface may require you to swipe left or right to find the necessary action button before proceeding.





With the custom sorting feature, you can move frequently used buttons and data fields to the front, while placing less frequently used ones toward the back. This helps you save time when trading.





As shown in the example below, the Flash Close action is moved to the front. By clicking and holding the Market Close All column under Flash Close, you can drag it to the left side next to Trading Pair. Releasing the mouse completes the move and updates the display order.





Note: The Trading Pair column on the far left cannot be moved and will always remain fixed in place.









3) Multiple-Open Position Sorting





If you are holding multiple positions and want to sort them by a specific condition from high to low or low to high for easier comparison, you can use MEXC's multi-position sorting feature.





You can click on different sorting criteria such as Position, Avg Entry Price, Fair Price, Est. Liq Price, Margin Rate, Margin, Unrealized PNL, or Realized PNL. Each criterion supports both ascending and descending order.





As shown in the example below, by clicking the Unrealized PNL button and selecting ▼, you can sort all positions from high to low based on their Unrealized PNL.









On the App side, the same position-sorting feature is available.





Open the Futures page, tap the sort button next to Open Orders, and select a sorting criterion. For example, under Unrealized PNL, choose Highest to Lowest, then tap Confirm to complete the sorting of positions.













Futures Trading Pair: Refers to the trading pair you are viewing in Futures Trading. It is important to distinguish between a futures trading pair and the underlying cryptocurrency. For example, BTC is a cryptocurrency, but the BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures trading pair and the BTCUSD Perpetual Futures trading pair are two different trading pairs. On MEXC Futures, they are generally labeled as : Refers to the trading pair you are viewing in Futures Trading. It is important to distinguish between a futures trading pair and the underlying cryptocurrency. For example, BTC is a cryptocurrency, but the BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures trading pair and the BTCUSD Perpetual Futures trading pair are two different trading pairs. On MEXC Futures, they are generally labeled as BTCUSDT and BTCUSD





Position Size: Refers to the value of your open Futures position. On MEXC Futures, position size can be displayed in three different units: USDT, Coins, or Cont., and you can choose the unit based on your preference.





USDT , the position size is converted into USDT value. For example, if you hold 1 BTC and the price of When displayed in, the position size is converted into USDT value. For example, if you hold 1 BTC and the price of BTC is $120,000, then your BTC position value will be shown as 120,000 USDT.

When displayed in Coins , the position size reflects the actual number of tokens held.

Cont. is a special unit that represents a different token or fiat value depending on the trading pair. For instance, 1 contract of is a special unit that represents a different token or fiat value depending on the trading pair. For instance, 1 contract of BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures represents 0.0001 BTC, while 1 contract of ETHUSDT Perpetual Futures represents 0.01 ETH. In Coin-Margined Futures, 1 contract corresponds to the fixed USD value. For example, 1 contract of BTCUSD Futures equals $100, and 1 contract of ETHUSD Futures equals $10.





For more details, please refer to the MEXC Futures Trading Rules





Avg Entry Price: The average cost price when the user opens a position. For example, if a user opens 100 long contracts of The average cost price when the user opens a position. For example, if a user opens 100 long contracts of XRPUSDT Perpetual Futures at 2 USDT, and then opens another 100 long contracts of the same trading pair at 2.1 USDT, the user's Avg Entry Price is calculated as:

(2 × 100 + 2.1 × 100) / (100 + 100) = 2.05 USDT





Fair Price: A mechanism introduced to prevent users from incurring losses due to abnormal price fluctuations on a single platform. It is calculated using a weighted average of price data from major exchanges, providing a fairer reflection of the true market price. For more details on Fair Price, please refer to: A mechanism introduced to prevent users from incurring losses due to abnormal price fluctuations on a single platform. It is calculated using a weighted average of price data from major exchanges, providing a fairer reflection of the true market price. For more details on Fair Price, please refer to: Index Price, Fair Price, and Last Price





Est. Liq Price: When the Fair Price reaches the Estimated Liquidation Price, your position will be liquidated. For more details about liquidation, please refer to: When the Fair Price reaches the Estimated Liquidation Price, your position will be liquidated. For more details about liquidation, please refer to: What is Liquidation?





Order Quantity and Filled Quantity: Order Quantity refers to the expected amount set by the user when placing an order. When the order size is large, it is usually split into multiple smaller orders that are executed sequentially. Filled Quantity refers to the actual amount that has been executed. When the Order Quantity equals the Filled Quantity, it means the order has been successfully filled.





Order Price and Avg Filled Price: Order Price refers to the expected price entered by the user when placing an order. If the user selects a limit order, the Order Price equals the price they input. If the user selects a market order, the Order Price depends on the actual trading results. When the order size is large, it is usually split into multiple smaller orders that are executed sequentially. Due to market fluctuations, the actual filled prices of these smaller orders may differ. The average of these filled prices is the Avg Filled Price.





Realized PNL: All realized profit and loss from the position, including trading fees, funding fees, and PNL from closing positions (excluding the portion of fees deducted using vouchers or MX). For more explanations of futures trading terminology, please refer to: All realized profit and loss from the position, including trading fees, funding fees, and PNL from closing positions (excluding the portion of fees deducted using vouchers or MX). For more explanations of futures trading terminology, please refer to: Explanation of Terminology on the Futures Trading Page





