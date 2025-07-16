Kickstarter is an exclusive airdrop event for MX holders on the MEXC platform. By holding a certain amount of MX, users can participate in the event for free and receive token airdrops from newKickstarter is an exclusive airdrop event for MX holders on the MEXC platform. By holding a certain amount of MX, users can participate in the event for free and receive token airdrops from new
How to Enhance Your Kickstarter Experience with MX

Jul 16, 2025
Kickstarter is an exclusive airdrop event for MX holders on the MEXC platform. By holding a certain amount of MX, users can participate in the event for free and receive token airdrops from new projects.

According to the latest platform data, MEXC has successfully held 2,030 new token airdrop events from January to October 2024, with a total prize pool of $116 million. To learn more about how to participate in Kickstarter events, check out the guide: "How to Participate in Kickstarter?"

1. Participation Eligibility for Kickstarter Events


Participation Criteria: Hold ≥ 5 MX continuously for 24 hours to qualify for participation.

Level Upgrades: The more valid users you invite, the higher your level. A higher level increases your commitment coefficient, leading to greater rewards.

Valid users are those who, after signing up, make a first deposit of ≥ 100 USDT within 7 days. Deposits via on-chain transfers, P2P transactions, or fiat purchases qualify, while internal transfers do not. Additionally, valid users must complete at least one Futures trade of any amount.

2. Airdrop Reward Calculation


Your Estimated Airdrop Reward = (Your Valid Committed Quantity / Valid Committed Quantity of All Users) × Total Prize Pool
Valid Committed Quantity = Committed Quantity * Commitment Coefficient

The table below displays the levels and commitment coefficients corresponding to various numbers of valid users invited or MX holdings:
Level
Criteria
Commitment Coefficient
V1
Hold ≥ 5 MX continuously for 24 hours
x1
V2
Invite 1 valid user
x1.5
V3
Invite 2 valid users
x1.55
V4
Invite 3 valid users
x1.6
V5
Invite 4 valid users
x1.65
V6
Invite 5 valid users
x1.7
V7
Invite 6 valid users
x1.75

Explanation of Commitment Coefficients:


As mentioned above, the more valid users you invite to the Kickstarter event, the higher your commitment coefficient, resulting in greater rewards. Let's illustrate this with a simple example:

Suppose there are two users, A and B, who have each held 1,000 MX for 24 hours and are participating in the Kickstarter event. User A has not invited any valid users, so their coefficient is 1. User B has invited one valid user, giving them a coefficient of 1.5. The rewards would be calculated as follows:
User A's Reward = 1,000 * 1 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 ) = 0.4
User B 's Reward = 1,000 * 1.5 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 ) = 0.6

Important Notes:


1) The system will take snapshots of the number of valid users you invited (valid for 30 days) and update your level the next day. Users can check their commitment coefficients on the event page.
2) Users can commit up to the maximum allowable quantity. Once committed, the tokens are used only for reward calculation and will not be frozen. After the event ends, rewards will be distributed via airdrop to the user's Spot account.

3. Additional Benefits of Holding MX


In addition to participating in free airdrop events on the platform, MX holders enjoy trading fee discounts and referral commissions. By holding ≥ 500 MX in your Spot wallet for the past 24 hours, you can receive a 50% discount on trading fees (excluding BTC trading pairs). Additionally, inviting users to join MEXC allows you to earn a 40% commission (with a maximum of 50% in certain regions) on their Spot and Futures trading fees. If you become an affiliate, you can earn up to 70% in commissions.

MEXC is continuously expanding the MX ecosystem, offering new and existing users more exclusive benefits to enhance the user experience and increase the token's value. In the future, MX will be integrated into additional innovative applications, further growing its ecosystem and creating more profit opportunities for users.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


