Brainedge is a pioneering AI-powered and blockchain-integrated online learning platform designed to disrupt the e-learning space by addressing its critical challenges: language barriers, engagement deficits, and high content production costs. With an ecosystem built around gamification, token rewards, and advanced AI tools, Brainedge has positioned itself as a scalable, sustainable, and profitable solution for a global market.

NameLEARN

RankNo.3830

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03843642090622913,2025-05-24

Lowest Price0.014906762484446296,2025-05-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

