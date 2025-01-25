ZAI

ZayaAI is a ground-breaking ecosystem that aims to combat cancers by seeking to leverage the latest Al technologies and medical screening procedures to provide early detection, prevention, and treatment. The ecosystem consists of three interconnected business units: Zaya Artificial Intelligence, Zaya Medical Clinic, and Zaya Pathology Lab. These units work cohesively to deliver a wide range of medical services to patients, doctors, hospitals, medical clinics, pathology labs, pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. These services would be basically made accessible by means of the $ZAYA token alternatively, while receiving Rewards.

NameZAI

RankNo.4777

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.39613585496002174,2025-01-25

Lowest Price0.01675032095075729,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainBSC

