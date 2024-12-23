WELF

WELF is an innovative private banking ecosystem, bridging traditional finance with the digital world to redefine wealth management for today’s high-net-worth individuals. By integrating secure digital platforms with expert, independent advisory services, WELF offers a streamlined experience that caters to both traditional banking and cutting-edge investment opportunities, ensuring clients can manage their wealth seamlessly across both realms.

NameWELF

RankNo.1304

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.25%

Circulation Supply7,432,517

Max Supply50,000,000

Total Supply49,999,000

Circulation Rate0.1486%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.023530105188494,2024-12-23

Lowest Price0.4277405196841301,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWELF is an innovative private banking ecosystem, bridging traditional finance with the digital world to redefine wealth management for today’s high-net-worth individuals. By integrating secure digital platforms with expert, independent advisory services, WELF offers a streamlined experience that caters to both traditional banking and cutting-edge investment opportunities, ensuring clients can manage their wealth seamlessly across both realms.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.