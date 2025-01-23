VERT

Vertus is a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, aiming to build an extensive ecosystem of DeFi products, accessible directly through Telegram. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing for a smooth entry into the world of cryptocurrency.

NameVERT

RankNo.2122

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply527,199,617

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4393%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001583643798217505,2025-01-23

Lowest Price0.000454048431274251,2025-02-25

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

