TST

The test meme coin posted by CZ on the Binance Chain.

NameTST

RankNo.515

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,45%

Circulation Supply947 277 662,6676391

Max Supply0

Total Supply947 277 662,6676391

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5244193783542037,2025-02-09

Lowest Price0.000049417650844423,2025-02-06

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe test meme coin posted by CZ on the Binance Chain.

Sector

Social Media

