RIO

$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.

