Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.

NamePHA

RankNo.338

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.17%

Circulation Supply796,388,715.6354725

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.40939628,2021-05-15

Lowest Price0.07072015218418083,2022-10-13

Public BlockchainETH

