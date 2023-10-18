MNT

Mantle is a fast-growing, DAO-led web3 ecosystem whose goal is the mass adoption of decentralized and token-governed technologies. Mantle Ecosystem comprises Mantle products such as Mantle Network, Mantle Governance (DAO), and Mantle Treasury. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem.

NameMNT

RankNo.42

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0007%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.32%

Circulation Supply3,364,694,382.8368406

Max Supply6,219,316,795

Total Supply6,219,316,794.99

Circulation Rate0.541%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5050548504148984,2024-04-08

Lowest Price0.3136311821650813,2023-10-18

Public BlockchainETH

