CT

Challenge.GG, a groundbreaking platform where the exhilarating world of gaming meets the transformative power of blockchain and Web3 technologies. This outlines our vision and the innovative features of Challenge.GG, a platform that's not just a gaming hub but a comprehensive ecosystem where passion for gaming evolves into a profession. Here, we redefine competitive gaming, offering a decentralized, secure, and dynamic environment where every player can thrive.

NameCT

RankNo.8474

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014925134828981869,2024-05-09

Lowest Price0.000026985101781223,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

