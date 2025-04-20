Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Vine Coin (VINE)
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Vine Coin (VINE), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Vine Coin (VINE)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token VINE. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.
- Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.
- Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.
- Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Locking Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released over time to support ecosystem growth
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed
|Dev Wallet
|5% (of 1B supply)
|Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.
- Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).
- Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.
- Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.
Locking Mechanism
- Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.
- Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.
Summary Table
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate
|Team
|20%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Livestreaming
|3%
|As needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed
|Dev Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
Additional Notes
- Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.
- Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.
Tokenomics Vine Coin (VINE): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Vine Coin (VINE) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός VINE token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα VINE token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του VINE, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του VINE token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε VINE
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Vine Coin (VINE) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς VINE, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
Vine Coin (VINE) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών VINE βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής VINE
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το VINE; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του VINE συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
Αγόρασε Vine Coin (VINE)
Ποσό
1 VINE = 0.06203 USD