NAVI

Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

ΌνομαNAVI

ΚατάταξηNo.1299

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.06%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας161,706,684

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια300,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος300,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.539%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.5365511930513228,2024-03-21

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.014185779862416587,2023-10-22

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.