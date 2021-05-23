METIS

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

ΌνομαMETIS

ΚατάταξηNo.313

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)197.96%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας6,377,034.342

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6377%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή322.9957981463216,2022-01-16

Χαμηλότερη τιμή3.29299133,2021-05-23

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

