Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

ΌνομαFLOW

ΚατάταξηNo.106

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.64%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,585,875,375.4310446

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια∞

Συνολικός Όγκος1,585,875,375.4310446

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή46.16255049,2021-04-05

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.3031985542945523,2025-04-09

Δημόσιο BlockchainFLOW

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

