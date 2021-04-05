FLOW
Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.
ΌνομαFLOW
ΚατάταξηNo.106
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.64%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,585,875,375.4310446
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια∞
Συνολικός Όγκος1,585,875,375.4310446
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή46.16255049,2021-04-05
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.3031985542945523,2025-04-09
Δημόσιο BlockchainFLOW
ΕισαγωγήFlow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.