Monko (MONKO) Tokenomics
Monko (MONKO)-Informationen
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers.
The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO.
The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation.
The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship.
There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token
Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
Monko (MONKO) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Monko (MONKO), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Monko (MONKO) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Monko (MONKO) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von MONKO-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele MONKO-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von MONKO verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des MONKO -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.